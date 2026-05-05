2026 Tamil Nadu Elections Final Results: List of Muslim MLAs



The newly elected 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will have a number of Muslim MLAs belonging to different parties, including Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), according to the Election Commission data released after counting of votes Monday May 04, 2026

[Newly elected TVK MLAs Madhar Badhurudeen and I. Thahira.]

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: The newly elected 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will have a number of Muslim MLAs belonging to different parties, including Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), according to the Election Commission data released after counting of votes Monday May 04, 2026.

As per the final elections released Monday, the new Tamil Nadu Assembly will have 09 Muslim MLAs - 02 more than the 2021 elections when 07 Muslims had won.

Among the Muslims, who have won the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections, 03 each are from actor Joseph Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and MK Stalin's DMK.

The others Muslim MLAs in Tamil Nadu included 02 from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and 01 from the Congress Party.

List of Muslim MLAs in Tamil Nadu

Following is the complete list of Muslims MLAs in Tamil Nadu along with the constituencies they represent.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)

I. THAHIRA (RANIPET) MOHAMED FARVAS. J (ARANTHANGI) MADHAR BADHURUDEEN (MADURAI CENTRAL)

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)

THAMIMUN ANSARI. M (CHIDAMBARAM) M.H.JAWAHIRULLAH (NAGAPATTINAM) M.ABDUL WAHAB (PALAYAMKOTTAI)

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)

SYED FAROOQ BASHA SSB (VANIYAMBADI) A.M. SHAHJAHAN (PAPANASAM)

Indian National Congress

JAMAL MOHAMED YOUNOOS. Y.N (MAYILADUTHURAI)

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Final Result

In Tamil Nadu , Tamil Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has succeeded in ending the 10-year-long rule of DMK Chief M.K Stalin. The TVK has won 108 of the 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu where counting of votes was done and final results announced on Monday May 04, 2026.

The DMK could win 59 seats seats as compared to 133 seats it had won in 2021. The 2026 election was also a personal setback for MK Stalin as he lost his Kolathur constituency by V.S. Babu of TVK.

As per the final result, AIADMK won 47 seats and BJP just 01.

Meanwhile, Puducherry, which also went to polls along with Tamil Nadu, Keralam, West Bengal and Assam, will have 01 Muslim MLA. The only Muslim MLA in Puducherry Assembly is A.M.H. NAZEEM who has won from KARAIKAL SOUTH). NAZEEM is a senior leader of DMK in Puducherry.

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