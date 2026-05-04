Counting of votes in Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and West Bengal has started, and the results have started coming in.

2026 Assembly Election Results Live Updates: In Tamil Nadu, where counting of votes for the 2026 assembly elections is underway, trends show the entry of another filmstar in the state politics, and he is Joseph Vijay.

As per the trends at 09:55 am, actor Vijay Joseph's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam or TVK is leading in 85 of the state's total 234 seats.

The ruling DMK+ which was leading in early rounds of counting is ahead in 54 seats whereas the AIADM/BJP alliance is ahead in 67 seats.

09:15 am: The party-wise position as per the trends at 09:15 AM is:

Tamil Nadu (234 seats)

DMK+: 71 seats

AIADMK+: 32

TVK+: 61

Others: 0

Assam (164 seats)

BJP: 66

Congress: 24

AIUDF and others: 0

Kerala (140 seats)

LDF: 18

UDF: 52

BJP: 08

Others: 01

West Bengal (294 seats)

TMC: 113

BJP: 115

Congress: 01

Left: 0

Others: 02

Puducherry (30 seats)

NRC+: 16

TVK: 04

Congress: 02

09:00 am: Counting of votes in Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and West Bengal has started, and the results have started coming in.

As per the available trends at 09:00 am, the BJP is set to retain power in Assam where the party candidates are leading in 56 of the total 126 seats.

The Congress candidates are ahead in 16 seats whereas AIUDF is ahead in just 02 seats.

In Tamil Nadu, the ruling alliance of DMK, Congress and other parties is set to retain power. As per trends, the DMK candidates are leading in 49 of the 234 seats.

The opposition alliance of AIADMK and BJP is ahead in 26 seats whereas TVK of actor Vijay leads in 19 seats, as per the trends at 09:00 am.

In Puducherry, the ruling NRC alliance is ahead on 7 of the total 30 seats. Congress alliance is ahead on 02 seats and TVK in 4 seats, as per the trends at 09:00 am.

In West Bengal , the ruling TMC and BJP are in neck and neck battle. As per the latest trends, the TMC candidates are ahead in 67 seats as against the BJP’s 71.

In Kerala , the Congress led UDF looks set to overthrow the Left led LDF from power. As per the trends at 08:50 am, the UDF candidates are leading in 20 of the state’s 140 seats, LDF candidates are leading in 7 seats and BJP in 3 seats.

The 2026 assembly elections in the five states were held as per the following schedul:

Kerala 140 seats: Polling held in single phase on April 09, 2026

Tamil Nadu 234 seats: Polling held in single phase on April 23, 2026

Assam 164 seats: Polling held in single phase on April 09, 2026

Puducherry 30 seats: Polling held in single phase on April 09, 2026

West Bengal 294 seats: Polling held in two phases - 152 seats on April 23 and 142 seats on April 29, 2026. The ECI has ordered re-election in Falta assembly seat on May 21, 2026

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