Joseph Vijay appointed new TN CM, swearing-in Sunday

Tamil Nadu Governor R V Arlekar Saturday May 09, 2026 appointed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief, Actor C Joseph Vijay, as the New Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor R V Arlekar Saturday May 09, 2026 appointed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief, Actor C Joseph Vijay, as the New Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

"I, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Tamil Nadu, hereby appoint Thiru C. Joseph Vijay, as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, under Article 164 of the Constitution of India", the order issued by the Governor said.

Actor Vijay received the Governor’s approval after he met him today evening – 4th times in as many days, and submitted the list of 121 MLAs who have pledged support to the new government.

Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) won 108 of the total 234 assembly constituencies in the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections the result of which was announced on Monday May 04, 2026.

Though TVK emerged as the single largest party, it needed support from other parties to reach the magic figure of 118 and form a government.

[Leaders of the parties that have extended support to the TVK-led government were also present whent Joseph Vijay met the Governor.]

The Congress Party, which won 05 MLAs, was the first to extend support. Other parties including CPI (02), CPI-M (02), IUML (02) and VCK (02) announced the support to TVK later on.

With this Actor Vijay , the first Christian to serve as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, will lead a coalition government which will have a support of 121 MLAs.

The swearing in ceremony will be held at Nehru Stadium in Chennai Sunday May 10, 2026.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to attend the oath taking ceremony.

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