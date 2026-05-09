Maharashtra FYJC 11th Admission 2026: Part 2 Form Filling from May 11



The School Education and Sports Department, Govt of Maharashtra has released the FYJC (Class 11) Admission 2026 Schedule on its official website according to which students passing Class X exam can fill Part 2 Form (Option Form) from May 11, 2026

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2026: The School Education and Sports Department, Govt of Maharashtra has released the FYJC (Class 11) Admission 2026 Schedule on its official website according to which students passing Class X exam can fill Part 2 Form (Option Form) from May 11, 2026.

Earlier, the School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra had launched a special website, "mahafyjcadmissions.in" for Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for admission in First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11 simultaneously starting students’ registration from April 10, 2026.

Students passing the Class 10 secondary exam from Maharashtra State Education Board, CBSE, ICSE or any recognized state board are eligible to participate in the Maharashtra FYJC Centralised Admission Process.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2026: Key Steps

Students, who have passed the 2026 Class 10 board exam from any recognized board and now wish to take admission in any of the registered junior college of Maharashtra, are required to fill Form Part 1. Part 1 form is related to basic information of the students. After filling the Part 1 Form, in actual Registration Form, students will be required to fill Part 2 Form. Part 2 Form deals with college choices and preferences where a student wants to take admission, and submission of scanned copies of documents. The Maharashtra Education Department will publish Provisional General Merit List after the last date to fill Part 2 Form, and give students time to report any error in the forms submitted by them. After addressing the issues raised by students the education department will then publish the Final Merit List. Based on the Final Merit List, the education department will publish FYJC Allocation List (Class 11 allotment list). Students should note that there will be a total of four CAP rounds. If a student fails to get admission in first round, s/he should wait for the second and consequent rounds.

FYJC Admission Schedule 2026: Important Dates

The School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra has published the complete schedule of the FYJC Admission 2026. Key dates are as follows:

FYJC Admission Official Website Launch: April 10, 2026

Registration of students (Part 1 Form): April 10 to May 10, 2026

Part 2 Form (Option Form or Preference Form) filling: May 11, 2026

Last date to submit option form (Form Part 2): May 13, 2026

Provisional General Merit List release date: May 14/15, 2026

Correction in Provisional Merit List/online disposal of grievances/ verification of documents: May 16 to 18, 2026

Zero round for quota admission/preparation of the final merit list/finalising data for in-house, management, and minority quota admission: May 19/20, 2026

FYJC CAP Round 1 Allotment Result : May 26, 2026

: May 26, 2026 Admission confirmation for CAP Round 1: May 26 to 28, 2026

Display of vacant seats after FYJC Round 1: May 29, 2026

2026 FYJC CAP Round 2 starts: May 30, 2026

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2026: Registration Steps

The students, who have not registered yet, can follow the steps given below and submit Part 1 Form.

Go to official website: " mahafyjcadmissions.in "

" Click on the link marked as "Students Registration"

Select student area stating if you are from within Maharashtra or outside

Select if you are a fresher or regular student

Enter board details and complete the form

Click on "Register" button and follow the instructions to go forward.

Students should note that after submitting the Admission Form 1, they will be required to fill College Option Form using the same ID.

How Many Junior Colleges in Maharashtra?

Maharashtra has a total of 9,551 junior colleges across the state registered for the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) having more than 21.6 lakh seats for Class 11 admission in Science, Arts and Commerce streams. Around 2.5 lakh are quota seats that included in-house, management, minority and other reservation.

A total of 7,74,918 students have so far completed FYJC Part 1 application form till May 08, 2026, according to the board's official press release.

Not all seats get filled every year. In 2025, more than 8 lakh seats remained vacant even after multiple rounds, with around 13.2 lakh students securing admission in one phase. Many colleges - especially in rural areas, had low or zero admissions in some streams. College managament said it was because of the absence of internet connectivity in rural areas.

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