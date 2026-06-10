SPL 25/26: Cristiano Ronaldo’s bicycle kick is Goal of the Season

Al-Nassr Captain Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic bicycle kick against Al Khaleej has been adjudged the ‘Goal of the Season’ for 2025-26

Saudi Pro League: Al-Nassr Captain Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic bicycle kick against Al Khaleej has been adjudged the ‘Goal of the Season’ for 2025-26.

“Cristiano's legendary bicycle kick vs Al Khaleej has been voted your Banque Saudi Fransi's (BSF) Goal of the Season for 2025-26", Roshn Saudi League (RSL), the official sponsor of the Saudi Pro League (SPL), said.

On November 23, 2026, in the 6th minute of the Extra Time the Al-Nassr captain and the Portuguese Forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, recreated his iconic bicycle kick goal , ending the Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej match in a victory with the score reading 4-1.

The goal has been adjudged the best goal of the season.

Saudi Pro League 2026: Highlights

Among other distinguished performers of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 included Al-Qadisiyah forward and winger, Julián Andrés Quiñones who ended the season with a total of 33 goals.

Ivany Toney of Al Ahli Saudi FC is second with 32 goals and Ronaldo is on the 3rd position in terms of the number of goals with 28 goals.

Ivan Toney however led the list of top performers with 39 goals and assists followed by Quiñones (37 goals and assists), Joao Felix (33 goals and assists) and Cristiano Ronaldo (30 goals and assists).

Portuguese footballer who is currently playing for Al-Nassr Saudi FC has to his credit 13 – maximum number of assists. Felix is followed in this list by Baah and Fortounis (12 assists each) and Aljuwayr and Coman (11 assists each).

The Saudi Pro League (SPL) season 2025-26 ended with Al Nassr Saudi FC winning the title after seven long years.

[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Reporter at ummid.com.]

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