Here's Why AP EAMCET (EAPCET) Result 2026 is Delayed

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has postponed the result of AP EAPCET 2026 Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy, formerly known as AP EAMCET 2026

AP EAMCET/EAPCET Result 2026: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has postponed the result of AP EAPCET 2026 Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy, formerly known as AP EAMCET 2026.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education was supposed to announce the AP EAMCET/EAPCET 2026 result on June 01, 2026 , as per the original notification and schedule.

Along with the result, the Council was also scheduled to publish APEAMCET 2026 Merit List and Toppers Name and Score, on its official website 'cets.apsche.ap.gov.in'.

Why APEAMCET 2026 Result Postponed?

The Council, however, postponed the result declaration following the directive of “higher authorities”.

The council said the APEAMCET / APEAPCET 2026 result will be announced after the delectation of the AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2026 results.

“On the advice of higher authorities, the results of AP EAPCET 2026 will be announced after the declaration of the results of Intermediate betterment and advanced supplementary examinations of the A.P. Board of Intermediate Education”, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education said.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) had conducted the EAMCET 2026 entrance test for Agricultural and Pharmaceutical streams on May 19 and May 20, 2026. On the other hand, the AP EAPCET 2026 Engineering stream was held from May 12 to May 15, 2026. An extra exam session was also carried out on May 18, 2026.

After successfully conducting the exam, the Council released the Provisional Answer Keys (Preliminary Keys) on May 25, 2026. Candidates were given time till 11.00 AM May 27, 2026 to raise objections and challenge the provisional answer keys.

APEAPCET 2026 Result Date

Candidates should note that the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) for the 2025–2026 were held from May 21 to June 5, 2026, with practical exams following immediately after.

Results for both the first and second-year candidates are currently being evaluated and will be published shortly.

Accordingly, the EAMCET / EAPCET 2026 result would also be declared after the announcement of the 2026 Inter Supplementary Exam result.

The AP Supplementary / Improvement exam was conducted after the results of 1st and 2nd year (Class 11th and 12th) Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2026 were announced on April 15, 2026.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has asked the candidates who appeared AP EAPCET-2026 Examination and qualified in Intermediate or equivalent examination to fill and submit the declaration form(10+2 marks).

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