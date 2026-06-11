OFSS Inter 3rd Selection List 2026 Out, Confirm Admission Before June 14

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released 2026 OFSS Inter Third Selection List or Merit List of students, who have applied for admission in Class 11 (Intermediate) through Online Facilitation System For Students for the year 2026-28, website www.ofssbihar.info

OFSS Bihar Intermediate Third Selectiom List 2026: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released 2026 OFSS Inter Third Selection List or Merit List of students, who have applied for admission in Class 11 (Intermediate) through Online Facilitation System For Students for the year 2026-28, website www.ofssbihar.info.

Along with Class 11 Intermediate 3rd Merit List, the BSEB has also allowed students to download OFSS Intimation Letter. The cut off marks have also been uploaded today i.e. Thursday June 11, 2026.

"The Online Facilitation System For Students (OFSS), Bihar portal has released online third merit list, intimation letter and cut off list for taking admission in Intermediate (11th) class in Bihar all colleges/ +2 schools for the academic session 2026-28 in Science, Commerce and Arts stream by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)", the board said.

Steps to check OFSS Inter 3rd Merit List 2026

Go to the OFSS website: " ofssbihar.info ".

". Browse down and click on "Download 3rd Merit List - Link Live Today.

Enter Mobile Number and Password and then entre the captcha code as you see in the box.

Click on Submit button.

There is a separate link to apply for Slide Up Process and Re-Open admission online form for Grace Marked Applicant from June 11 to 14, 2026.

OFSS 2026 Intimation Letter Download

The students, whose name appeared in the OFSS Third Merit List or Selection List, should download the Intimation Letter from the official website and complete the Admission Process.

"Admission process for the students whose name appear in the second merit list should be completed from June 11 to 14, 2026", the BSEB said.

As per the Bihar board, the slide-up process date is also June 11 to 14, 2026. The Bihar board will release OFSS Inter 2026 4th Merit List if the seats remain vacant after the first round of admission which ends on June 14, 2026.

Bihar Inter Class 11th admission started after the board declared the Class 10 Matric result. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) had declared the Class 10 Matric 2026 result on April 29, 2026.

OFSS admission 2026 started on April 08, 2026. The last date of application for Bihar Class 11 admission was first fixed as April 18, 2026. It was later extended till April 25, 2026.

The board had published the OFSS First Merit List on May 05, 2026 whereas the 2026 OFSS 2nd Merit List was published on May 29, 2026.

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