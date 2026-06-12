NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: NTA releases 'student-friendly measures'

The National Testing Agency (NTA) Friday announced a number of initiatives that it called 'student-friendly measures' to make the NEET UG 2026 Re-exam to be held later this month smoother for the candidates.

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) Friday announced a number of initiatives that it called “student-friendly measures” to make the NEET UG 2026 Re-exam to be held later this month smoother for the candidates.

The NTA had conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for Undergraduate (UG) medical courses on May 03, 2026 in pen and paper mode (offline mode).

More than 22 lakh students from different parts of India had appeared in the important exam – a mandatory test for admission in MBBS, BUMS, BHMS, BAMS and other medical and Para-medical courses.

The exam was, however, cancelled and a re-exam was announced after instances of paper leak.

As per the schedule announced by the NTA, the NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam will be held on Sunday June 21, 2026.

Ten days before the exam, the NTA has published, what it called student-friendly measures’ to make the test smoother for the students.

NEET UG Re-Exam Student Friendly Measures

While publishing the new measures for the NEET UG exam, the NTA said its aim is to “ensure that NEET (UG)-2026 examination is conducted in a manner that is fair, secure and responsive to the needs of candidates. As part of this effort, a few candidate-friendly changes have been introduced for the NEET (UG) 2026, scheduled to be held on 21 June 2026.”

One of the important decisions the NTA has taken is extending the duration of the exam by 15 minutes.

“Based on the feedback received from candidates over the years, the examination window has been extended to 196 minutes and will be from 02:00PM to 5:15PM”, the NTA notification released today said.

“This includes the time required for mandatory examination formalities such as signing of attendance sheets and other invigilation procedures”, the NTA said.

The NTA has also increased the space available for rough work in the question paper booklet for the NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam.

Another important change relates to the design of the question paper booklet. Earlier, rough-work pages were provided only at the end of the booklet. While this arrangement worked well for many candidates, feedback indicated that it was less convenient for some, particularly left-handed candidates.

“To address this, two rough-work pages have now been placed immediately after the instruction page at the beginning of the booklet, while two pages will continue to be available at the end”, the NTA said.

“This revised layout has been incorporated in both English and regional language versions of the question paper so that candidates can use whichever pages are more convenient for them”, it added.

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 Admit Card

The NTA had earlier said that the NEET UG Re-Exam will be conducted at the same exam centres. It however gave students a chance to change the exam city .

Also, the candidates will be issued new admit card and hall ticket for the NEET UG June 2026 exam.

The NTA had two days ago released the exam city intimation slip. It will release the NEET admit card in the next few days.

Candidates should note that exam city advanced intimation slip and admit card is two separate documents. To appear in the exam a candidate will be required to show the admit card issued by the NTA.

Once released, the NEET UG 2026 re-exam admit card will be available for download via the official website “neet.nta.nic.in”.

Meanwhile, the NTA had decided to hold the NEET UG entrance exam in online mode from the next year. The NTA had said this in an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court of India.

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