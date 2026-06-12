Rajesh Sharma’s posts celebrating Gaza Genocide re-surface after son killed in US strikes

Social media users have digged out Rajesh Sharma’s posts celebrating Israeli Genocide of Palestinians in Gaza after his son, Aditya Sharma, was killed in a United States military strike off the coast of Oman Thursday June 11, 2026

Social media users have digged out Rajesh Sharma’s posts celebrating Israeli Genocide of Palestinians in Gaza after his son, Aditya Sharma, was killed in a United States military strike off the coast of Oman Thursday June 11, 2026.

23-year-old Aditya Sharma was one of the three Indian crew sailors killed after the US military struck Palau-flagged MT Settebello in the Gulf of Oman, accusing it of violating an American blockade by attempting to transport oil from Iran.

The other two killed in the US strikes have been identified as Shivanand Chaurasiya (engine fitter) and Patnala Suresh (chief engineer). As many as 21 others onboard were rescued by the Omani navy.

As Rajesh Sharma mourned the death of his son, a deck cadet from Himachal Pradesh, social media users shared online his posts wherein he praised notorious Israeli secret agency Mossad, Israeli Occupation Forces (IDF) and the Genocide of Palestinians in Gaza .

“I think Israel should now ethnically cleansed whole Gaza and make it non Muslim territory. This is only solution to maintain peace there. Kudos to Mossad and IDF (sic)”, Sharma, who uses social media handle @bobbylakhanpal on X wrote on October 11, 2023.

Rajesh Sharma's posts are haunting him after the tragic death of his son in US strikes, and at the time of immense grief. The entire episode is also a reminder to other haters.

Sharma's son has been tragically killed in the same region where he bluntly and openly wanted a comprehensive genocide of other innocents by Zionists. His son was killed in a war of choice by those he so admires. Hate begets hate. Violence begets violence. There could not be a… pic.twitter.com/MtPgN6ju4T — Sandeep Manudhane (@sandeep_PT) June 11, 2026

With Narendra Modi coming to power in India in 2014 a new trend has started in India – celebrations of crimes and glorification of criminals. Such hate campaigns become manifold if the victims are Muslims, Dalits or are from other marginalized section of the society. From his social media posts, Rajesh Sharma appears to be one of the members of the group promoting this trend.

In one of the social media posts digged out after his son’s tragic and unfortunate death by the US military, Rajesh Sharma uses abusive language against Muslim women.

In another post, Sharma, claimingly a staunch BJP supporter, passed derogatory and sexist comments against Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"India must act against US"

Meanwhile, Rajesh Sharma, who last spoke to his son Aditya Sharma on Sunday June 07, 2026, has termed the killing a 'war crime' and urged the Narendra Modi government to take a strong stand against the United States.

"My last conversation with him was on Sunday. I request the government to take a strong stance against the US. I will say it is a war crime to attack a commercial ship with a missile. There are a lot of ways to control those cargo ships, you can send a military, you can arrest the crew members, you have no right to attack them with deadly missiles," a visibly shaken Rajesh Sharma told media.

Aditya was the only son of Rajesh Sharma. Sharma also appealed the Modi government to "any how bring the mortal remains of his son to India".

"I appeal to Prime Minister Modi, Chief Minister Sukhu, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and MP Anurag Thakur to help me in getting the mortal remains of my son. I want to know about the circumstances that led to the death of three people", he said.

"It must be investigated why the Captain of the ship decided to take the ship towards the risk zone?" he asked.

In a related development, the Ministry of External Affairs said that a formal protest was lodged with the American officials over the strike and concerns regarding the safety of Indian seafarers operating in the Gulf region.

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