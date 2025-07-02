Economy of Genocide: UN Lists Companies Aiding Israel

In a shocking report, the United Nations has exposed in details the economic angle of the ongoing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza at the hands of the Israeli Occupation Forces (IDF)

[Thousands of children’s shoes were placed in town square of the Dutch city of Almere in protest against Israel's war on Gaza on June 29, 2025 (Image posted by Al Jazeera on X)]



"From Economy of Occupation to Economy of Genocide"

In the report titled “From economy of occupation to economy of genocide - Report of the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967”, Francesca Albanese in her eye-opening remarks also said that Gaza has been converted into a testing ground for weapon manufacturers.

“Israel’s forever-occupation has become the ideal testing ground for arms manufacturers and Big Tech – providing significant supply and demand, little oversight, and zero accountability – while investors and private and public institutions profit freely,” Francesca Albanese said in the report.

Francesca Albanese was appointed the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, by the Human Rights Council at its 49th session in March 2022 and has taken up her function as of 1 May 2022.

Albanese is an Affiliate Scholar at the Institute for the Study of International Migration at Georgetown University, as well as a Senior Advisor on Migration and Forced Displacement for a think-tank, Arab Renaissance for Democracy and Development (ARDD).

“Companies are no longer merely implicated in occupation – they may be embedded in an economy of genocide,” the report said.

The Companies Aiding Israeli Genocide

In the report, which is scheduled to be released on Thursday July 03, 2025 at a press conference in Geneva, Francesca Albanese has named 48 corporate actors, including United States tech giants Microsoft, Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc, IBM and Amazon.

A database of more than 1000 corporate entities was also put together as part of the investigation. They range from companies which the report says are destroying Palestinian life, including weapons companies Elbit Systems and Lockheed Martin, to heavy equipment manufacturers whose machinery is used in building illegal Israeli settlements, such as Caterpillar and HD Hyundai.

Italian manufacturer Leonardo S.p.A is listed as a main contributor in the military sector, while Japan’s FANUC Corporation provides robotic machinery for weapons production lines in the report.

In the report, the UN envoy found IBM responsible for training military and intelligence personnel, as well as managing the central database of Israel’s Population, Immigration and Borders Authority (PIBA) that stores the biometric data of Palestinians.

The report also focuses on AI systems that have been developed by the Israeli military to process and generate targets during the war on Gaza, pointing to the collaboration between Palantir Technology Inc and Israel which predates October 2023.

The report further note that since the start of the Israeli assault on Gaza, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange has risen by 179 percent, adding $157.9bn in market value.



The Israeli Occupation Forces (IDF) have massacred close to 60,000 Palestinians, over a lakh as per unofficial accounts, since October 07, 2023. Majority of those killed are women and children.

In the Israeli Genocidal war against the Palestinians, which is nearing two years, the Israeli forces have also killed more than 200 journalists , a number of doctors, UN and WHO aid workers, teachers, researchers, while razing to ground schools, colleges, hospitals , mosques, churches and residential areas.

Israel justifies the genocide and massacre of Palestinians on the pretext of defending itself. But, Francesca Albanese who is also a Lawyer, had earlier explained in detail why Israel, as an illegal occupying power, does not have right to defend itself as per the UN Charter.

At another occasion, Francesca Albanese had urged to suspend Israel from the United Nations .

(With inputs from Al Jazeera)



