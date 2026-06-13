JoSAA 2026 Seat Allotment 1 Today: Link, Steps to Check

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) for admission to IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs and Other-GFTIs based on JEE Advanced 2026 score is set to release on its official website 'josaa.nic.in' the Seat Allocation 1 result, also called as Seat Allotment Round 1, today i.e. Saturday June 13, 2026

JoSAA 2026 Seat Allocation 1: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) for admission to IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs and Other-GFTIs based on JEE Advanced 2026 score is set to release on its official website 'josaa.nic.in' the Seat Allocation 1 result, also called as Seat Allotment Round 1, today i.e. Saturday June 13, 2026.

"Display of Seat Allocation 1 based on the choices filled in by the candidates till the last date will be on Saturday June 13, 2026", the JoSAA 2026 schedule says.

Candidates can check JoSAA 2026 Mock Seat Allocation 1 result on the official website of the JoSAA, www.josaa.nic.in from 10:00 am today using the steps and direct link given below.

Steps to check JoSAA 2026 First Seat Allocation Result

Go to JoSAA 2026 website: " josaa.nic.in ".

". Click on the link marked as "Allotment Result 1" on the home page.

Log in using JEE Main 2026 Roll Number and Password.

Click on the given link to check seat allotted to you as per your choices.

If a candidate has registered for JEE (Advanced) then he or she should use JEE Advanced 2026 password instead of JEE Main credentials.

JoSAA Round 1 Allotment Schedule

Candidates should note that before declaring the Round 1 Seat Allocation result, the authority had released Mock Allotment result 1 on June 8 and Mock Allotment result 2 on June 10, 2026.

Following the release of Mock Allotment results, Joint Seat Allocation Authority will publish the Round 1 Seat Allocation result todau i.e. June 13, 2026.

The authority further said that online reporting, fee payment, document upload, response by candidate to queries (if required) after the release of JoSAA Round 1 Allotment today is from June 13 to 26, 2026 till 17:00 IST.

JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2 Date

Candidates should also note that after the last date of reporting and fee payment for JoSAA Seat Allotment 1, the authority will release Seat Allotment Round 2 result on June 30, 2026.

Following the release of the Round 2 Allotment result, candidates will be required to confirm their admission June 30 to July 03, 2026.

Candidates who did not get admission in Round 1 can participate in the Round 2 and the consequent rounds.

JoSAA 2026 Important Dates

JoSAA Online Registration start date and choice filling: June 02, 2026

Display of Mock Seat Allocation-1 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on June 07, 2026, 14:00 IST: June 08, 2026

Display of Mock Seat Allocation-2 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on June 09, 2026, 13:00 IST: June 10, 2026

Last date of JoSAA registration and choice filling: June 11, 2026

Seat Allocation (Round 1): June 13, 2026

Online reporting: Fee payment /document upload /response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 1): June 13 to 26, 2026

Seat Allocation (Round 2): June 30, 2026

Online reporting: Fee payment /document upload /response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 2): June 30 to July 03, 2026

Seat Allocation (Round 3): July 06, 2026

Seat Allocation (Round 4): July 10, 2026

Seat Allocation (Round 5): July 16, 2026

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority is conducting JoSAA counselling after the JEE Advanced 2026 result which is declared on June 01, 2026.

Candidates who have appeared in JEE Advanced 2026 can check the opening and closing ranks of the previous years to better understand the cut off.

[Ahmed Abdullah Faizee is Trainee Writer at ummid.com.]

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