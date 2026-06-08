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JoSAA 2026 Mock Seat Allotment 1 Today: Link, Steps to Check

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) for admission to IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs and Other-GFTIs based on JEE Advanced 2026 score is set to display on its official website 'josaa.nic.in' Mock Seat Allocation 1, also called as Mock Seat Allotment Round 1, today i.e. Monday June 08, 2026.

Monday June 8, 2026 0:11 AM, Ahmed Abdullah Faizee

JoSAA 2026 Mock Seat Allotment 1 Today: Link, Steps to Check

JoSAA 2026 Mock Seat Allocation 1: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) for admission to IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs and Other-GFTIs based on JEE Advanced 2026 score is set to display on its official website 'josaa.nic.in' Mock Seat Allocation 1, also called as Mock Seat Allotment Round 1, today i.e. Monday June 08, 2026.

"Display of Mock Seat Allocation 1 based on the choices filled in by candidates as on June 7, 2026, 20:00 IST will be on Monday June 08, 2026 at 14:00", the JoSAA 2026 schedule says.

Candidates can check JoSAA 2026 Mock Seat Allocation 1 result on the official website of the JoSAA, www.josaa.nic.in from 02:00 pm today using the steps and direct link given below.

Steps to check JoSAA 2026 Mock Seat Allocation 1

If a candidate has registered for JEE (Advanced) then he or she should use JEE Advanced 2026 password instead of JEE Main credentials.

JoSAA Allotment Result 1 Date

Candidates should also note that JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment Result 2 will be published on June 10, 2026. Candidates should note that Mock allotment results released today and on June 10, 2026 are for trial purpose released to give students an estimate of the actual allotment.

Following the release of Mock Allotment results, Joint Seat Allocation Authority will publish the Round 1 Seat Allocation result on June 13, 2026.

Candidates should also note that online registration and choice filling will continue till the last date of application. Candidates should also note that there is a separate link to print locked choices, and it has already been made active on the home page.

JoSAA 2026 Important Dates

JoSAA 2026 Registration - Key Points to Remember

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority is conducting JoSAA counselling after the JEE Advanced 2026 result which is declared on June 01, 2026.

Candidates who have appeared in JEE Advanced 2026 can check the opening and closing ranks of the previous years to better understand the cut off.

[Ahmed Abdullah Faizee is Trainee Writer at ummid.com.]

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