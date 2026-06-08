JoSAA 2026 Mock Seat Allotment 1 Today: Link, Steps to Check



The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) for admission to IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs and Other-GFTIs based on JEE Advanced 2026 score is set to display on its official website 'josaa.nic.in' Mock Seat Allocation 1, also called as Mock Seat Allotment Round 1, today i.e. Monday June 08, 2026.

JoSAA 2026 Mock Seat Allocation 1: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) for admission to IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs and Other-GFTIs based on JEE Advanced 2026 score is set to display on its official website 'josaa.nic.in' Mock Seat Allocation 1, also called as Mock Seat Allotment Round 1, today i.e. Monday June 08, 2026.

"Display of Mock Seat Allocation 1 based on the choices filled in by candidates as on June 7, 2026, 20:00 IST will be on Monday June 08, 2026 at 14:00", the JoSAA 2026 schedule says.

Candidates can check JoSAA 2026 Mock Seat Allocation 1 result on the official website of the JoSAA, www.josaa.nic.in from 02:00 pm today using the steps and direct link given below.

Steps to check JoSAA 2026 Mock Seat Allocation 1

Go to JoSAA 2026 website: "josaa.nic.in".

Click on the link marked as "Mock Allotment Result 1" on the home page.

Log in using JEE Main 2026 Roll Number and Password.

Click on the given link to check seat allotted to you as per your choices.

If a candidate has registered for JEE (Advanced) then he or she should use JEE Advanced 2026 password instead of JEE Main credentials.

JoSAA Allotment Result 1 Date

Candidates should also note that JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment Result 2 will be published on June 10, 2026. Candidates should note that Mock allotment results released today and on June 10, 2026 are for trial purpose released to give students an estimate of the actual allotment.

Following the release of Mock Allotment results, Joint Seat Allocation Authority will publish the Round 1 Seat Allocation result on June 13, 2026.

Candidates should also note that online registration and choice filling will continue till the last date of application. Candidates should also note that there is a separate link to print locked choices, and it has already been made active on the home page.

JoSAA 2026 Important Dates

JoSAA Online Registration start date and choice filling: June 02, 2026

Display of Mock Seat Allocation-1 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on June 07, 2026, 14:00 IST: June 08, 2026

based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on June 07, 2026, 14:00 IST: Display of Mock Seat Allocation-2 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on June 09, 2026, 13:00 IST: June 10, 2026

Last date of JoSAA registration and choice filling: June 11, 2026

Seat Allocation (Round 1): June 13, 2026

Online reporting: Fee payment /document upload /response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 1): June 13 to 26, 2026

Seat Allocation (Round 2): June 30, 2026

Online reporting: Fee payment /document upload /response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 2): June 30 to July 03, 2026

Seat Allocation (Round 3): July 06, 2026

Seat Allocation (Round 4): July 10, 2026

Seat Allocation (Round 5): July 16, 2026

JoSAA 2026 Registration - Key Points to Remember

Filling-in of choices: Candidates may fill-in their choices of Institutes and branches in decreasing order of their preference. Candidates are strongly urged to fill-in as many choices of their interest as possible.

Candidates may fill-in their choices of Institutes and branches in decreasing order of their preference. Candidates are strongly urged to fill-in as many choices of their interest as possible. Locking of choices: Candidates MUST “lock” their choices. For candidates who do NOT lock their choices, their last saved choices will be locked automatically when the time-window for filling-in of choices closes.

Candidates MUST “lock” their choices. For candidates who do NOT lock their choices, their last saved choices will be locked automatically when the time-window for filling-in of choices closes. Number of rounds of seat allocation: JoSAA will conduct 06 rounds that is 1st through 5th rounds of seat allocation for academic programs offered by Institutes under JoSAA 2026. This is unlike previous years when JoSAA counselling was held in 06 rounds.

JoSAA will conduct 06 rounds that is 1st through 5th rounds of seat allocation for academic programs offered by Institutes under JoSAA 2026. This is unlike previous years when JoSAA counselling was held in 06 rounds. Seat acceptance: Candidates allotted a seat must pay the seat acceptance fee (through SBI e-Challan/SBI NetBanking/SBI debit cards) and get the documents verified at any reporting center (josaa.nic.in) for provisional seat acceptance .

Candidates allotted a seat must pay the seat acceptance fee (through SBI e-Challan/SBI NetBanking/SBI debit cards) and get the documents verified at any reporting center (josaa.nic.in) for provisional seat acceptance . Participation in subsequent rounds: A candidate is required to fill option for ‘freeze’, ‘slide’ or ‘float’ the choice of academic program.

A candidate is required to fill option for ‘freeze’, ‘slide’ or ‘float’ the choice of academic program. Dual Reporting: If in a subsequent round, a candidate’s allotment from NIT+ system changes to an IIT, the candidate MUST report ONCE AGAIN at an IIT reporting centre, similarly if a candidate’s allotment from IIT changes to an NIT+ system, the candidate MUST report ONCE AGAIN at any NIT+ reporting centre, failure to do so will result in forfeiture of seats allocated in both NIT+ system and IIT.

If in a subsequent round, a candidate’s allotment from NIT+ system changes to an IIT, the candidate MUST report ONCE AGAIN at an IIT reporting centre, similarly if a candidate’s allotment from IIT changes to an NIT+ system, the candidate MUST report ONCE AGAIN at any NIT+ reporting centre, failure to do so will result in forfeiture of seats allocated in both NIT+ system and IIT. Withdraw option: A candidate, who has already accepted a seat, can withdraw the seat by reporting at a reporting center up to sixth round of seat allocation.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority is conducting JoSAA counselling after the JEE Advanced 2026 result which is declared on June 01, 2026.

Candidates who have appeared in JEE Advanced 2026 can check the opening and closing ranks of the previous years to better understand the cut off.

[Ahmed Abdullah Faizee is Trainee Writer at ummid.com.]

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