UP Polytechnic Counselling 2026: Choice Filling Begins

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has asked the eligible candidates participating in the Uttar Pradesh Polytechnic Counselling to submit their college choices and preferences before June 30, 2026.

UP Polytechnic Counselling 2026: The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has asked the eligible candidates participating in the Uttar Pradesh Polytechnic Counselling to submit their college choices and preferences before June 30, 2026.

The candidates who passed Class 10 Board Exam from a recognized board and also cleared UPJEE 2026 entrance exam are eligible to apply for admission in various diploma courses including Engineering, Pharmacy, Technology, Agriculture, Fashion Designing and Garment Technology, Library and Information Science and others.

The eligible candidates who are eligible for admission the diploma courses in the government and other colleges in Uttar Pradesh are required to submit the College Option and Preference Form via the official website.

Steps to submit JEECUP Polytechnic Admission 2026 Option Form

Go to the official website: “ jeecup.admissions.nic.in ”

” Log-in using Application Number/login ID and Password

Click the provided choice and option form to submit college preferences

Submit the options for consideration of seat allotment and admission confirmation

Students should note that they can select as many colleges as they want in the option and choice form.

JEECUP 2026 Polytechnic Round 1 Allotment Date

As per the JEECUP 2026 Round 1 schedule choice filling started today i.e. Thursday June 25, 2026. The last date of choice filling is June 30, 2026.

Based on the choice filled by the candidates, the Council will publish on Round 1 Allotment Result on July 01, 2026.

As the seat allotment will be done based on the choices filled and options submitted by the candidates, they are advised to properly read the available and vacant seats in the Uttar Pradesh colleges before submittion option form. Candidates are also advised to check JEECUp 2025 cut-ff.

JEECUP Round 1 Counselling Schedule 2026

Round 1 Choice Filling: From June 25 to 30, 2026

UP Diploma Admission JEECUP 2026 Round 1 Allotment Result: July 01, 2026

Freezing and Floating options and payment of security deposit and college fees: July 02 to 05, 2026

Document verification at district help centres for candidates who have freezed their options: July 02 to 06, 2026

UP Polytechnic Admission 2026 Round 1 Seat Withdrawal: July 06, 2026

JEECUP Second Round Choice Filling: July 07 to 09, 2026

JEECUP 2026 Round 2 Allotment Result: July 10, 2026

JEECUP 2026 Fees

Seat Acceptance Fee: ₹3,000

Counselling Fee: ₹250

Total: ₹3,250 must be paid via online methods

JEECUP 2026 Document Verification

Candidates, who are allotted seats in UP Polytechnic First Round Couselling 2026, should note that their Document verification will be done on help centres in the district headquarters. Candidates are advised to carry both the original documents and photocopies (two sets of self-attested photocopies) for verification during the counselling process.

JEECUP 2026 Rank Card

JEECUP 2026 Admit Card

JEECUP Counselling Allotment Letter

Qualifying Examination Mark Sheets and Certificates

Character Certificate

Migration Certificate (if applicable)

Category/Reservation Certificate (if applicable)

Domicile Certificate

Two Recent Passport-Size Photographs

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