UP Polytechnic Counselling 2026: Choice Filling Begins

UP Polytechnic Counselling 2026: The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has asked the eligible candidates participating in the Uttar Pradesh Polytechnic Counselling to submit their college choices and preferences before June 30, 2026.
The candidates who passed Class 10 Board Exam from a recognized board and also cleared UPJEE 2026 entrance exam are eligible to apply for admission in various diploma courses including Engineering, Pharmacy, Technology, Agriculture, Fashion Designing and Garment Technology, Library and Information Science and others.
The eligible candidates who are eligible for admission the diploma courses in the government and other colleges in Uttar Pradesh are required to submit the College Option and Preference Form via the official website.
Students should note that they can select as many colleges as they want in the option and choice form.
As per the JEECUP 2026 Round 1 schedule choice filling started today i.e. Thursday June 25, 2026. The last date of choice filling is June 30, 2026.
Based on the choice filled by the candidates, the Council will publish on Round 1 Allotment Result on July 01, 2026.
As the seat allotment will be done based on the choices filled and options submitted by the candidates, they are advised to properly read the available and vacant seats in the Uttar Pradesh colleges before submittion option form. Candidates are also advised to check JEECUp 2025 cut-ff.
Candidates, who are allotted seats in UP Polytechnic First Round Couselling 2026, should note that their Document verification will be done on help centres in the district headquarters. Candidates are advised to carry both the original documents and photocopies (two sets of self-attested photocopies) for verification during the counselling process.
Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.
Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic