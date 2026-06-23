Cristiano Ronaldo 1st player ever to score in six FIFA World Cups



Writing another record to his name, Portugal Captain Cristiano Ronaldo Tuesday June 23, 2026 became the first player ever to score in six FIFA World Cup editions

2026 FIFA World Cup: Writing another record to his name, Portugal Captain Cristiano Ronaldo Tuesday June 23, 2026 became the first player ever to score in six FIFA World Cup editions.

Ronaldo was under immense pressure as he was badly criticized and trolled after Portugal’s shocking draw in its 2026 football world cup opening match against DR Congo on June 17, 2026.

He, however, silenced his critics today with two goals that not only gave Portugal the much needed advantage in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but also added a new record in his name.

Playing against Uzbekistan in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group K match at Houston Stadium Tuesday, Cristiano Ronaldo sent the ball past the goal-keeper when the match was in its 6th minute to create the record and also give Portugal early lead against Uzbekistan.

Portugal crush Uzbekistan

The second goal to Portugal's scorecard was added by Nuno Mendes in the 17th minute of the match. As the match progeressed, Ronaldo shined again and completed brace with another goal when the match was in its 39th minute.

Portugal was leading its match against Uzbekistan with 3-0 at Half Time. As the match advaced to the Secon Half, Abduvohid Nematov came in action taking the Portugal score to 4-0 in the 60th minute.

As if this was not enough, Left Winger Rafael Leao added the finishing goal for Portugal and sealed the victory against Uzbekistan with the board reading the score of 5-0.

There was a wonder goal for Uzbekistan as Ganiev slams it from outside the box. However, it was ruled out as there was a foul in the build-up. It could have been one of the goals of the tournament but Uzbekistan will surely take heart from this passage of play.

With the victory against Uzbekistan, Portugal now leads the Group K table with 4 points.

Ronaldo Total Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest goal scorer in international football. With the two goals scored today, Ronaldo's goal tally is now 975.

The 41-year-old football star, Ronaldo, who is eyeing the historic milestone of 1,000 goals, is now just 25 goals away from the target.

Talking about the football world cup, Ronaldo has scored a total of 10 goals.

Looking at his individual records, Ronaldo is five times Ballon d'Or winner, two times FIFA The Best Men's Player, three times UEFA Men's Player of the Year, four times European Golden Shoe winner, and UEFA Champions League Top Scorer for a record seven times.

Ronaldo has said this is the last football world cup he is playing, and his dream is to win the world cup for Portugal.

Ronaldo vs Messi

Ronaldo and Argentina’s Lionel Messi are the only footballers to play in six World Cups with their participation this year.

Though with 18 goals, Messi has more goals than Ronaldo in the football world cups, he has scored in five of the six world cups he has played. The Argentina Captain scored in 2006 (1 goal), 2014 (4), 2018 (1), 2022 (7), and 2026 (5 goals so far), for a career total of 18 World Cup goals (all-time men's record) but scored 0 goals in 2010 – a total of 18 goals which is the highest in the FIFA World Cup history.

As against Messi, Ronaldo scored in all six world cups he played. His total football world cup goals are now 10 - one more than Eusebio - the Portuguese footballer considered one of the greatest players of all time as well as Benfica's best player ever. Ronaldo's FIFA World Cup goals tally is also the most for Portugal in the competition.

The break-up of Ronaldo’s goals in football world cups are 2006 (Germany): 1 goal, 2010 (South Africa): 1 goal, 2014 (Brazil): 1 goal, 2018 (Russia): 4 goals (including a hat-trick vs. Spain), 2022 (Qatar): 1 goal (penalty vs. Ghana) and 2026 (USA/Mexico/Canada): 1 goal (vs. Uzbekistan on June 23, 2026, the match is ongoing).



[Zohair M Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com]

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