Iran starts 2026 FIFA WC campaign unbeaten, then this happened

Iran’s National Football Team Monday June 15, 2026 began its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign playing against New Zealand unbeaten but post match the footballers were surprised after receiving a marching order by the US administration

2026 FIFA World Cup: Iran’s National Football Team Monday June 15, 2026 began its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign playing against New Zealand unbeaten but post match the footballers were surprised after receiving a marching order by the US administration.

Iran had qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in style. However, its participation in the football world’s mega event was marked by controversies and visa delays due to the dirty Zionist lobby which was demanding its ouster.

Iran finally arrived in the USA to play its opening match against New Zealand at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, USA.

New Zealand vs Iran Highlights

Odds were in favour of the 20th ranked Iran and against the 85th-ranked New Zealand before the match. However, New Zealand surprised its opponent by its resilience and team spirit.

The highlight of the New Zealand vs Iran 2026 FIFA World Cup Group G match Monday was Elijah Just who scored a brace. The first goal was in the 7th minute whereas the second was in the 54th of the match.

Amidst the tense atmosphere, Iran however equalized both. Ramin Rezaeian sent the ball past the goalkeeper in the 32nd minute to take the score to 1-1 in the First Half.

In the Second Half, it was Mohammad Mohebbi who scored the equalizer for Iran exactly 10 minutes after Elijah Just completed the brace.

What happened after the match?

Iran had expected to win the match and start its 2026 football world cup journey with a victory. But, the match ended in a draw, and it was a consolation for the team if one looks at the hostile atmosphere.

However, the culmination of the match was not the end. The Iranian team received the marching order from the US admin after the match, and asked to leave the country immediately, the Iranian coach Amir Ghalenoei said.

Ghalenoei claimed that his team was ordered to leave the United States immediately and return to its training base in Mexico.

The coach didn't say much about where the directive came from.

Iran was expecting to spend the night in California for recovery after the exhausting game against New Zealand, but they were told they must leave immediately for the 140-mile trip back to Tijuana, the Associated Press reported.

“They didn’t even give us time to recover,” Ghalenoei said through an interpreter.

“After the game today, they said to us, ‘You have to leave immediately.’ It’s very important for us to have time for recovery, but we are asked to get on a plane and return to our camp in Tijuana, and we are really troubled by that," he added.

In other group match, Saudi Arabia started its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign playing against Uruguay. The Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay Group H Match Monday June 15, 2026 ended in a draw with both the teams getting 1 point each.

[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com]

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