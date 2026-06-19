JD Vance asks Israel to get on board, else...

In a stern warning to the Israeli government, U.S. Vice President JD Vance Thursday June 18, 2026 asked the Netanyahu led-Zionist regime to get on board with President Donald Trump’s peace deal with Iran or risk losing its closest ally

Washington: In a stern warning to the Israeli government, U.S. Vice President JD Vance Thursday June 18, 2026 asked the Netanyahu led-Zionist regime to get on board with President Donald Trump’s peace deal with Iran or risk losing its closest ally.

In a media briefing at the White House, JD Vance said Israel has already alienated much of the globe in recent years and that the U.S. was its last remaining major ally.

“If I was in the cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have anywhere left in the entire world,” Vance said near the end of an hour-long White House briefing with reporters.

JD Vance's rare warning to Israel came amidst the report that the Netanyahu's Occupation government is trying to derail the Islamabad Accord or the US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by US President Trump and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday.

After the deal was signed, JD Vance-led US delegation, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and the Iranian delegation were scheduled to meet in Geneva, Switzerland for further talks Friday June 19, 2026. However, the scheduled meeting in Geneva, Switzerland was called off after Israel bombed Lebanon killing at least 18 people. Following the Israeli attack on Lebanon, Iran was quick to call it the violation of the deal.

Israelis upset

The Israeli officials, on the other hand, expressed “deep concern” about the deal with a Netanyahu adviser saying Israel "doesn't consider itself bound by the Lebanon part of the memorandum".

JD Vance has been instrumental in finalizing the deal signed between Iran and the United States. Earlier, Steve Witkoff, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Peace Missions, and Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law were leading the negotiation. They were, however, replaced by JD Vance as the Chief Negotiator from US side though Witkoff and Kushner remained in the team.

While Netanyahu himself has not made any public comments about the deal since the signing of the memorandum, Israeli media outlets aligned with Netanyahu have criticized Trump and his team led by JD Vance, also accusing Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner of selling out Israel for financial gain.

In response to those attacks, Vance pointed out that Israel should not forget that two-thirds of its defense weapons have been built and paid for by Americans and that the problem for Israel “is not Donald Trump.”

“Anybody in Israel who thinks their biggest problem is the President of the United States needs to wake up and smell the reality of the situation in that country,” he said.

Vance also slammed Israel for its recent strikes in Beirut as the U.S. was on the verge of major breakthroughs in the Iran deal negotiations. He said many people who were killed in those strikes “have nothing to do with Hezbollah”.

“Our message to the Israelis — just as our message to everybody else, is... fundamentally, we want this peace process to be good for you. We do not want Hezbollah attacking Israel, but in order to ensure that to happen, we have got to actually build the kind of regional framework that can cut off Iranian support for Hezbollah, and also ensure that Lebanon's territorial sovereignty is respected by all parties”, Vance said.

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