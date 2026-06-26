India begins rolling out ePassport – How to Apply

In a significant move towards modernization, India has started rolling put ePassport - a combined paper and electronic passport with a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Chip and an antenna embedded on it.

New Delhi: In a significant move towards modernization, India has started rolling put ePassport - a combined paper and electronic passport with a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Chip and an antenna embedded on it.

The decision to introduce ePassport was announced by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on June 24 – on the occasion of Passport Seva Divas.

“Another important milestone is the ongoing roll out of the e-Passport. The contactless reading of data stored in the chip facilitates the ease of travel for Indian citizens and their smoother interface with Immigration Authorities”, he had said while highlighting the achievements of the present dispensation.

The Ministry has now officially started the ePassport through the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) or Passport Offices spread all across India.

What is ePassport?

An ePassport is a combined paper and electronic passport with a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Chip and an antenna embedded as an inlay of passport that contains the personal particulars and biometric information of the passport holder.

The ePassport will be visually identifiable as small additional gold colour symbol printed below the front cover of the passport.

The ePassport will have the data in printed form on the booklet, as well as digitally signed in the electronic chip, which can be securely authenticated by immigration officials globally; thus, safeguarding the passport from forgery, and potential fraudulent activities like fake passports, while confirming the genuineness at border controls.

The underlying technology supporting the security of the ePassport is the Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) solution which is the foundation for safeguarding sensitive information and confirming the integrity and origin of the personal and biometric data stored on the chip within the ePassport.

Steps to apply for ePassport

An Indian citizen who wishes to get ePassport issued is required to follow the same procedure as obtaining a conventional passport.

Go to the Passport Seva Online Portal: “www.passportindia.gov.in”

Submit the online application form available on the website.

Pay the applicable passport fee using Debit/Credit Card or other online modes

Book an appointment at the nearest Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) or Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK)

Visit the selected centre for document verification and biometric data collection on the scheduled date and time

Once issued, eligible applicants will receive the new chip-enabled ePassport as part of the government's phased rollout.

Further emphasizing the importance and benefits of the e Passport rollout, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, “The rollout of Passport Seva Programme 2.0, introduction of chip-enabled e-Passports, opening of new PSKs and POPSKs, and record levels of passport issuance are enhancing ease of travel, expanding access to global opportunities, and empowering citizens.”

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