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TS EAMCET 2026 Counselling: Option Entry Starts, Check Steps

The candidates, who have passed TS Inter 2026 Exam along with TS EAMCET 2026 (TG EAPCET 2026) and filled the counseling form, should proceed for web option entry for admission in BE/BTech and Pharmacy courses

Friday June 26, 2026 5:40 PM, ummid.com News Network

TS EAMCET 2026 Counselling: Option Entry Starts, Check Steps

TS EAMCET 2026 Counselling: The candidates, who have passed TS Inter 2026 Exam along with TS EAMCET 2026 (TG EAPCET 2026) and filled the counseling form, should proceed for web option entry for admission in BE/BTech and Pharmacy courses.

Candidates should note that web option entry is necessary for candidates participating in Telangana Engineering and Pharmacy admission Counselling 2026.

Using option entry link, eligible students are allowed to submit college choices and preferences for admission in BE/BTech and B Pharmacy courses.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education Hyderabad, Department of Technical Education started option entry from Thursday June 25, 2026 after certificate verification of Slot Booked candidates.

TS EAMCET 2026 Web Options Entry Steps

TGEAPCET (TGEAMCET) 2026 Round-wise Schedule

The eligible and qualified candidates of TGEAPCET-2026 desirous of seeking admission into B.E /B.Tech / Pharmacy Courses are informed that the payment of Processing Fee, Slot Booking for Certificate Verification, Certificate Verification and Option exercise should strictly be done as per the schedule.

Candidates should note that admission allotment will be done based on the choices filled by them. Hence, candidates and their parents are advised to exercise as many number of options as possible to avoid disappointment of not getting a seat.

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