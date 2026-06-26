TS EAMCET 2026 Counselling: Option Entry Starts, Check Steps

The candidates, who have passed TS Inter 2026 Exam along with TS EAMCET 2026 (TG EAPCET 2026) and filled the counseling form, should proceed for web option entry for admission in BE/BTech and Pharmacy courses

TS EAMCET 2026 Counselling: The candidates, who have passed TS Inter 2026 Exam along with TS EAMCET 2026 (TG EAPCET 2026) and filled the counseling form, should proceed for web option entry for admission in BE/BTech and Pharmacy courses.

Candidates should note that web option entry is necessary for candidates participating in Telangana Engineering and Pharmacy admission Counselling 2026.

Using option entry link, eligible students are allowed to submit college choices and preferences for admission in BE/BTech and B Pharmacy courses.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education Hyderabad, Department of Technical Education started option entry from Thursday June 25, 2026 after certificate verification of Slot Booked candidates.

TS EAMCET 2026 Web Options Entry Steps

Step 1: Visit the official TS EAMCET counselling website: " eapcet.tgche.ac.in "

" Step 2: Click on the link marked as Admission (E, A&P)

Step 3: Click on the link marked as "TGCHE" under Counselling Website for Engineering (E) Stream Admission

Step 4: Click on the "Candidate Login" link.

Step 5: Enter the required login credentials.

Step 6: Access the list of available colleges and courses.

Step 7: Select and arrange preferred colleges and programmes in order of priority.

Step 8: Save the entered choices regularly.

Step 9: Review all selections carefully before final submission.

Step 10: Freeze and confirm the options before the deadline.

Step 11: Download and keep a copy of the submitted options for future reference.

TGEAPCET (TGEAMCET) 2026 Round-wise Schedule

Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification: June 19 to 28, 2026

Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates: June 22 to 29, 2026

Exercising Options after Certificate Verification: June 25 to July 01, 2026

Freezing of options: July 01, 2026

Display of Mock Seat Allocation on or before: July 04, 2026

Modification of Options, if required, otherwise Options exercised for Mock Allotment shall be considered for First Phase of Allotment: July 05 to 07, 2026

Freezing of Options for First Phase Seat Allotment: July 07, 2026

EAMCET 2026 Provisional Allotment of Seats for First Phase on or before: July 10, 2026

Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website: July 10 to 14, 2026

TS EAMCET / TG EACPCET 2026 Round 2 start date: July 17, 2026

The eligible and qualified candidates of TGEAPCET-2026 desirous of seeking admission into B.E /B.Tech / Pharmacy Courses are informed that the payment of Processing Fee, Slot Booking for Certificate Verification, Certificate Verification and Option exercise should strictly be done as per the schedule.

Candidates should note that admission allotment will be done based on the choices filled by them. Hence, candidates and their parents are advised to exercise as many number of options as possible to avoid disappointment of not getting a seat.

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