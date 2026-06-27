KEAM 2026 Engineering, Pharmacy Rank List Published

Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government of Kerala has published on its official website ‘cee.kerala.gov.in’ KEAM 2026 Engineering and Pharmacy Rank List along with toppers names their score.

KEAM 2026 Rank List: Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government of Kerala has published on its official website ‘cee.kerala.gov.in’ KEAM 2026 Engineering and Pharmacy Rank List along with toppers names their score.

The KEAM Entrance Test for Engineering and Pharmacy was held from April 17 to 22, 2026 in online mode.

The normalized score obtained by candidates in the Engineering, Pharmacy Entrance Examinations were published on May 12, 2026.

Out of 79,788 candidates qualified in the Engineering Entrance Examination, 65,438 candidates have submitted their marks in the second year of the Qualifying Examination to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations.

As many as 31,141 students appeared for the Pharmacy entrance exam and 26,944 candidates have qualified.

Steps to check KEAM 2026 Rank List

Go to the official website: " cee.kerala.gov.in "

" Click on "KEAM 2026 - Candidate Portal"

Log in using Application Number, Password and Access Code

Click on the given link to check your KEAM Rank and Score

Now KEAM 2026 counselling for admission in engineering courses (BE and BTech) and Pharmacy (B Pharm) will be done on the basis of KEAM ranks of the candidates.

The next step in the KEAM counselling is option and choice filling. The KEAM 2026 allotment will be done based on the options and choices filled by the candidates.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has asked the candidates participating in the KEAM 2026 Architecture Counselling to verify their profile and report if there is any error.

The CEE Kerala further said that the rank lists for admission to Architecture courses and the category/community-wise lists based on the rank lists will be published in due course.

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