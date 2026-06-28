Can I Own a Home in Makkah, Madinah? New Saudi Real Estate Law Explained

The Saudi Cabinet on Friday June 23, 2026 approved the executive regulations for the Law of Real Estate Ownership by Non-Saudis which allows foreigners to own properties in the Two Holy Cities – Makkah al Mukarramah and Madinah al Munawwarah

Riyadh: The Saudi Cabinet on Friday June 23, 2026 approved the executive regulations for the Law of Real Estate Ownership by Non-Saudis which allows foreigners to own properties in the Two Holy Cities – Makkah al Mukarramah and Madinah al Munawwarah.

Up until now foreigners – whether Muslim or non-Muslim, were allowed to only rent, and not-own, properties in any part of Saudi Arabia. The new Law of Real Estate Ownership by Non-Saudis however has ended this barrier.

As per the new Saudi law on property ownership, any foreigner is now eligible to buy and own properties in any part of Saudi Arabia. But, buying and owning a property in The Two Holy Cities – Makkah and Madinah, will be restricted to only Muslims.

Furthermore, ownership of the lands and properties in military zones, border areas, and selected state-controlled districts has also been prohibited.

What the New Saudi Law of Real Estate Ownership says?

The Law of Real Estate Ownership by Non-Saudis constitutes the updated regulatory framework governing property acquisition by non-Saudi nationals within the Kingdom, subject to specific criteria and geographical parameters.

The legislation is designed to bolster investment appeal, enhance real estate market efficiency, and advance the strategic objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030.

Both individuals and legally registered foreign companies licensed to operate in Saudi Arabia can own properties necessary for their corporate activities that included warehouses, offices, factories etc.

Foreign nationals can also own residential, commercial, and agricultural property in designated investment zones, including mega-projects like Qiddiya, New Murabba, Diriyah Gate, and King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD).

Foreign Muslims can purchase freehold property in Makkah and Madinah - the most preferred real estate destinations for Muslims , though strictly in pre-approved zones e.g. Jabal Omar, Masar, Ruaa Al-Madinah, and Knowledge Economic City. Non-Muslims are prohibited from owning property or entering these holy cities.

“Property ownership within the two Holy Cities is limited to Saudi companies and Muslim individuals from both within and outside the Kingdom”, the framework says.

How to Purchase Properties in Saudi Arabia?

Interested foreigners wishing to buy properties in Saudi Arabia, and Muslims who wish to own lands in Makkah and Madinah, can apply via "Saudi Properties" (saudiproperties.rega.gov.sa) - a dedicated portal launched for the purpose.

The "Saudi Properties" portal serves as the official platform for the Law, facilitating a streamlined and integrated procedural journey for prospective owners.

The portal features designated geographical zones and high-potential investment opportunities, ensuring a transparent and dependable digital experience. The portal enables prospective property owners, both within and outside the Kingdom, to begin their ownership journey through the official digital channel that allows users to complete all regulatory procedures electronically.

Non-Saudi individuals residing in the Kingdom can apply directly through the “Saudi Properties” portal using their residency number, with automated verification of eligibility requirements and completion of procedures through a fully digital process.

Foreign nationals, who are currently not residing in the kingdom, can begin their application process by obtaining a digital identity card from Saudi missions in their respective countries, which must be obtained prior to completing the online application process.

Non-Saudi companies and entities without an existing presence in the Kingdom are required to register with the Ministry of Investment through the “Invest Saudi” platform and obtain national unified number before completing the ownership process electronically.

[Ahmed Abdullah Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com.]

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