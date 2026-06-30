Govt launches FCRA 2.0 Portal, e-OCI Card: What’s New?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tuesday June 30, 2026 launched FCRA 2.0 Portal and e-OCT Card – the two new initiatives that he said will enhance convenience for citizens and organisations, and more than 50 lakh OCI cardholders

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tuesday June 30, 2026 launched FCRA 2.0 Portal and e-OCT Card – the two new initiatives that he said will enhance convenience for citizens and organisations, and more than 50 lakh OCI cardholders.

“Prior to 2014, FCRA system was entangled in files and was beyond any monitoring, after the Modi government came to power, the FCRA system, which was stuck in cumbersome procedures, has been strengthened”, Amit Shah said while launching FCRA 2.0 and e-OCI card, adding the renewal of the FCRA portal today will greatly enhance ease of operations for organisations.

He said that in previous years, there has been a significant increase in the number of applications and the flow of donations.

“Keeping this in view, reducing paperwork and ensuring real-time effective monitoring of foreign contributions is very important for the country’s security”, he said adding that due to FCRA law, monitoring on foreign contributions coming with wrong intentions will increase.

Stating that with the launch of the new system, the process of physically submitting documents will be eliminated, Amit Shah said, “Facilities such as e-Sign-based authentication, OCR (Optical Character Recognition), and the NGO Darpan bank account integration system will be ensured.”

He also that since all the entire data will be hosted on 'MeghRaj' (Government Cloud), the possibility of data theft will be greatly reduced.

More about FCRA 2.0 Portal

The FCRA 2.0 Portal has been developed to simplify compliance under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act and to strengthen the monitoring and enforcement mechanism.

All major processes related to applications, renewals, annual returns, and other services have now been made fully digital (end-to-end). At present, around 14,500 active FCRA organisations are working across the country.

Every year, approximately 15,000 to 20,000 applications and about 17,000 annual returns are received. Given such a large volume, the need for a modern, technology-enabled, and secure system had been felt for a long time.

The FCRA 2.0 portal, hosted on the National Government Cloud (MeghRaj), includes features such as process re-engineering, an integrated dashboard, Aadhaar-based authentication, e-Sign facility, and OCR-based document analysis.

The key provisions of the new FCRA Amendment Rules, 2026 have also been incorporated into it. The portal is integrated with major government databases and banks, including PAN, Aadhaar, OCI, NGO Darpan, and the ICAI’s UDIN system.

For organisations, the portal reduces paperwork, saves time, and provides a simple and more convenient experience. It includes faster processing of applications and an integrated, login-based dashboard.

For the government, API-based integration with major databases enables faster and more accurate verification, improved compliance monitoring, and effective oversight of the receipt and utilisation of foreign contributions - thereby strengthening both national security and good governance.

The platform has also been designed to accommodate future features such as an AI-powered chatbot and mobile-based access.

e-OCI Card: What's New?

The Electronic Overseas Citizen of India (e-OCI) Card is a major citizen-centric initiative aimed at transforming OCI services for the global Indian diaspora through a fully digital system.

Under this system, applicants can complete the entire OCI process online - from submitting the application and uploading supporting documents to downloading the digitally generated card after approval.

Existing cardholders can also obtain their e-OCI Card digitally in most cases without needing a fresh application or physical verification.

Under the new arrangement, the requirement to re-issue the OCI booklet upon receiving a new passport after the age of 20 years has been eliminated. However, cardholders will need to update their passport-related details online whenever a new passport is issued.

For applicants, this system provides a convenient and fully digital experience that eliminates the need for physical presence, allows access anytime through mobile devices, speeds up processing through digital issuance, removes the risk of losing or damaging physical documents, and facilitates smoother travel by enabling faster immigration clearance.

For the government, the e-OCI system ensures completely online processing, reduces paperwork and administrative costs, strengthens data management and centralised tracking, and integrates with digital immigration systems for real-time verification at airports. This result in better identity verification, enhanced security, and reduced risk of fraud.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic