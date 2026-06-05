Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2026 Round 2 Schedule Released

The School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra has published the FYJC 2026 or Class 11 Round 2 Admission Schedule on its official website.

Maharashtra 11th Admission 2026 Round 2: The School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra has published the FYJC 2026 or Class 11 Round 2 Admission Schedule on its official website.

The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department published the FYJC 2026 Round 2 schedule after completing the FYJC Round 1 allotment the result of which was published on May 29, 2026.

Registration for Class 11 Round 2

The department said that new students, or those who did not get admission in the FYJC first round, can register them on the website from June 06 to 09, 2026.

The School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra said that Part 1 Form and Part 2 Form can be submitted before June 09, 2026 to participate in FYJC 2026 Round 2 Centralised Admission Process (CAP).

The Maharashtra education department also said that while filling the Part 2 Form (College Preference and Option Form) to select at least 01 and the maximum 10 colleges.

The department had earlier said it will publish the vacant seat details after FYJC 2026 Round 1 on June 06, 2026.

FYJC 2026 Round 2 Allotment

According to the FYJC 2026 CAP Round 2 schedule published on the Maharashtra Education Department website "mahafyjcadmissions.in" result of the Class 11 Round 2 Allotment will be published on June 13, 2026.

The students allotted seats in Class 11 Round 2 will be required to confirm their admission from June 13 to 16, 2026.

The education department will publish on June 19, 2026 the details of vacant seats for FYJC CAP Round 3, the Maharashtra 11th Admission Schedule published today said.

FYJC 2026 Round 2 Important Dates

FYJC Class 11 Part 1 and 2 Form submission for new/existing students: June 06 to 09, 2026

FYJC 2026 Round 2 Allotment Process Date: June 10 to 12, 2026

FYJC 2026 11th CAP Round 2 allotment: June 13, 2026

Admission confirmation date: June 13 to 16, 2026

Vacant seat details for FYJC 2026 CAP Round 3: June 19, 2026

Class 11 Admission Process Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Education Department has been conducting online admission process for FYJC and Class 11th in Mumbai MMR since 2009-10, that was later extended to Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad (discontinued in 2022) and Amravati in 2013-14.

The department, however, decided to conduct admission for Class 11 or Junior Colleges across Maharashtra in online mode via a centralized CAP Round Process from the academic year 2025-26, as per a government notification .

Maharashtra has a total of 9,551 junior colleges across the state registered for the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) having more than 21.6 lakh seats for Class 11 admission in Science, Arts and Commerce streams. Around 2.5 lakh are quota seats that included in-house, management, minority and other reservation.

The department filled the management and quota seats in Zero rounds. The vacant seats were filled in FYJC 2026 CAP Round 1. The seats remaining vacant after round 1 will be filled in FYJC 2026 CAP Round 2.

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