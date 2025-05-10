FYJC 11th Admission 2025 Made Online Across Maharashtra

Maharashtra Education Department has made the admission process of First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11th across the state online and centralized from the year 2025.

Saturday May 10, 2025 11:39 PM , Ahmed Abdullah Faizee

The Maharashtra Education Department is conducting online admission process for FYJC and 11th admission in Mumbai MMR since 2009-10, and Mumbai MMR, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati since 2013-14.

The FYJC online admission process in Aurangabad was stopped in 2021. However, the online admission in Class 11 continued successfully in Mumbai MMR, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik and Amravati till last year.

Buoyed by the success of the online admission process in five important regions of the state, the government has now announced to implement the same across Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra Education Department has also launched a special wesbite "mahafyjcadmissions.in" for the purpose.

While announcing its decision to make Class 11 admission 2025 online across Maharashtra, the education department also asked the registered junior colleges of the state to register via the website. The last date of registeration for the colleges in May 15, 2025.

Students, who have appeared in the Class X or SSC exam this year, should note that they will need to register online from May 19, 2025.

[Ahmed Abdullah Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com.]

