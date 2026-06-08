SC notice to CBSE over Saudi student's 12th Improvement Exam Result



The Supreme Court of India Monday June 08, 2026 issued notice to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) over the undeclared result of a private student who appeared in the 12th Improvement Exam 2026 from Saudi Arabia

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India Monday June 08, 2026 issued notice to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) over the undeclared result of a private student who appeared in the 12th Improvement Exam 2026 from Saudi Arabia.

The apex court issued notice to the CBSE, stressing that the student's admissions and career were at stake.

The result remains pending despite an assessment scheme introduced after the 12th board exams were, first postponed and later cancelled, in several Gulf countries due to the US-Israel war on Iran.

The CBSE had announced the 12th board exam 2026 result on May 13, 2026. After declaring the result of the regular exam, the CBSE conducted the improvement exam for the subjects Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, English and Computer Science.

In his petition, Pransu Jigarkumar Patel said he appeared as a private candidate in the CBSE Class 12 improvement examination 2026, from Al Jubail in Saudi Arabia but his result has not been declared so far.

Patel said he approached the SC after his representations sent to the CBSE on May 17, May 21 and May 30 seeking a resolution of the issue went unanswered.

Responding to Patel's plea, a bench comprising Justices Manmohan and Vijay Bishnoi issued notice to the CBSE and its regional officer.

"This is about the career of a child, he will miss all his admissions...Whatever it is, burn the midnight oil," the bench remarked orally while directing the counsel for CBSE to seek instructions in the matter.

[With inputs from PTI.]



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