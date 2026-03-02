CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams 2026 in Middle East Postponed

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed the ongoing Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations scheduled for Monday, March 2, across seven Middle East countries citing the current situation in the region.

In a notification released Sunday, the CBSE said the decision is applicable to all the students in the UAE, Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

"Students and schools are informed that due to the current situation in parts of the Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE), the Board has decided to postpone the examinations scheduled for Monday, March 02, 2026 for Claas X and XII both", the CBSE said in its notification dated March 01.

"The new date shall be announced later", the board said.

The CBSE further said that it will review the situation and accordingly decide the fate of the board exams scheduled for March 05 and onwards.

"The Board will review the situation on Tuesday, 03 March, 2026 and take appropriate decisions with regard to examinations scheduled from 05 March onwards", the CBSE said.

The CBSE Board exams 2026 began across India and abroad on February 17, 2026. As per the Class 10 datesheet , the Secondary Exam is scheduled to end on March 09, 2026. On the other hand, Higher Secondary board exam 2026 is scheduled to be held from Feb 17 to April 09. 2026, as per the 12th board exam datesheet .

While the CBSE board exams in India and other countries are going on without any problem, those in the Middle East have been disturbed because of the war between Iran, and US-Israel and their allies .

Meanwhile, owing to the volatile situation in the region, various Gulf countries have suspended flights and asked staff in the government and private sector to work from home. The UAE has also announced to bear the hotel costs of those stranded in the Emirates because of the current situation.

