RRB Group D CEN 08/2024 CBT Result Announced, Check Now



The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced today i.e. Wednesday July 01, 2026 on its official as well as regional websites the result of the candidates who appeared in the RRB Group D (CEN 08/2024) Computer Based Test (CBT)

Railway Recruitment Board RRB Group D Result: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced today i.e. Wednesday July 01, 2026 on its official as well as regional websites the result of the candidates who appeared in the RRB Group D (CEN 08/2024) Computer Based Test (CBT).

As per the revised schedule, the railway job exam for various posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix (Computer Based Test) were held from November 27 to February 10, 2026.

The Railway Recruitment Board announced the result today.

"Based on the performance of candidates in the Computer Based Test (CBT) exam conducted during the period 27.11.2025 to 10.02.2026 by RRBs for various posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix against CEN No. 08/2024, the list of candidates provisionally shortlisted to appear in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is released today", the board said.

"Candidates equal to three times the community wise total vacancies (excluding PwBD, ExSM and CCAA candidates shortlisted in that community) for the Railway Recruitment Cells (RRC) have been shortlisted for the PET", the Railway board said.

Steps, Link to Check RRB NTPC UG CBT 1 Result

Step 1: Go to the official website of your RRB region eg " rrbahmedabad.gov.in "

" Step 2: Click on the link marked as "08/2024 Result and Shortlisting of Candidates for CEN 08/2024..." under the Important Announcement section of the hoe page

Step 3: Check your Roll Number (16 digit) in the given list

The Candidates can also view their Percentile Score and Normalized Marks by logging in through the link provided on the official websites of RRBs entering their Registration Number and Date of Birth in DDMMYYYY format.

"The link will be made live on or before 01.07.2026 (18:00 Hrs) and will be available up 16.07.2026 (23:55 Hrs)", the Railway board said.

The conduct of PET, Document Verification, Medical Examination and publishing of Panel for Level-1 posts shall be carried out by the Railway Recruitment Cells(RRCs) of the respective Zonal Railways.

"Accordingly all future communication on these forthcoming activities for the shortlisted candidates of RRB BHUBANESWAR shall be sent by the Chairperson of RRC, BHUBANESWAR, East Coast Railway, whose official website address is https://rrcbbs.org.in", the board said.

Accordingly, the PET schedule for the provisionally shortlisted candidates shall be published on the official websites of RRCs by the Chairpersons of RRCs. Further, SMS Email will also be sent to the registered mobile number and email of the shortlisted candidates to download their e-call letter for PET.

About RRB Group D Online Exam

The RRB Group online exam will be conducted for 90 minutes consisting of 100 questions. Candidates will receive one mark for every correct answer, while one-third of a mark will be deducted for each incorrect response.

The Group D examination is conducted to fill several roles such as Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Assistant Pointsman, and various technical positions in departments including Electrical, Mechanical, and Signal & Telecommunication.

RRB Group D Eligibility

The eligibility or minimum qualification to appear for the Level 1 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix (formerly known as Group D) exam is 10th pass or equivalent, ITI, or NAC from NCVT.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had started application and online registration process for the exam from January 23, 2025. The last date of application was February 22, 2025.

The total vacancies to be filled as per the notification are 32,438. The Railway Recruitment Board has received more than one crore (1,08,22,423 to be precise) applications before the last date of application.

List of RRB Regional Board websites

The list of RRB regional websites where Applicatio Status can be checked are:

RRB Mumbai (rrbmumbai.gov.in), RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in), RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in), RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), RRB Kolkata (rrbkolkata.gov.in), RRB Ahmedabad (rrbahmedabad.gov.in), RRB Bhopal (rrbbpl.nic.in), RRB Chennai (rrbchennai.gov.in), RRB Bhubaneswar (rrbbbs.gov.in), RRB Patna (rrbpatna.gov.in), RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in), RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in), RRB Thiruananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in), RRB Muzaffarpur (rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), RRB Guwahati (rrbguwahati.gov.in), RRB Chandigarh (rrbcdg.gov.in), RRB Bilaspur (rrbbilaspur.gov.in), RRB Gorakhpur (rrbguwahati.gov.in), RRB Siliguri (rrbsiliguri.org), RRB Jammu & Srinagar (rrbjammu.nic.in), RRB Malda (rrbmalda.gov.in).

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