IBM unpacks rack mount systems to address data center space, cost constraints

Tech giant IBM has introduced its first rack mount and single frame systems - IBM z17 and IBM LinuxONE 5, to address data center space and cost constraints.

Tech giant IBM has introduced its first rack mount and single frame systems - IBM z17 and IBM LinuxONE 5, to address data center space and cost constraints.

This has been the first time IBM is offering rack mount alongside single frame systems across its full Z and LinuxONE portfolio.

The expanded IBM z17 and LinuxONE 5 portfolios now offer a wide range of deployment options, engineered with the same flagship performance, security, and ecosystem standards.

"New single frame and rack mount options provide additional ways for organizations to position their infrastructure where it fits best for their business needs, helping support flexibility and operational efficiency", IBM said in a statement released for media.

Designed for Data Center Flexibility

The new IBM z17 and IBM LinuxONE 5 configurations support up to 82 cores and 18 TB of memory across two processor drawers, representing about a 20% increase in core count and 12% increase in memory capacity.

Single processor capacity of IBM z17 ME2 provides full speed IBM z/OS configurations including 10% greater throughput per core than IBM z16 A02 with some variation based on workload and configuration.

"As with the rest of the IBM z17 and LinuxONE 5 portfolio announced last year, the single frame and rack mount systems deliver advanced multi-model AI inferencing through the IBM Telum II processor, Red Hat OpenShift AI and the IBM Spyre Accelerator to deliver in-transaction predictive AI and generative AI", IBM said.

IBM z17 single frame is a fully packaged solution in an IBM rack and intelligent power distribution units (iPDUs), delivered as a complete enclosed unit ready to deploy, now with the added flexibility for clients to co-locate other technologies within the frame, whereas IBM z17 rack mount allows clients to install IBM Z components directly into their own industry-standard rack, with built-in flexibility for co-location with other technologies, the company said.

IBM LinuxONE Rockhopper 5 is the scalable, multi-drawer LinuxONE system for high-density workloads, with on-chip AI acceleration, confidential computing, and post- quantum cryptography available in both single frame and rack mount configurations, and IBM LinuxONE Rockhopper 5 rack mount and Express offerings deliver enterprise-grade Linux, confidential computing, and on-chip AI acceleration in a compact 18U configuration. Designed for organizations supporting a smaller set of workloads, the offering provides a cost-efficient entry point that can scale as business grows, while prioritizing security, resiliency, and performance, it added.

The new z17 single frame and rack mount configurations, IBM LinuxONE Rockhopper 5, and IBM LinuxONE 5 Express will all be generally available from August 12, 2026 onwards, the company said.

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