South Africa footballer dies weeks after participating in 2026 FIFA WC

South Africa midfielder Jayden Adams has died weeks after playing for his country at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Johannesburg: South Africa midfielder Jayden Adams has died weeks after playing for his country at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

25-year-old Adams started in the 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic in Group A despite learning that his grandmother had passed away only hours before kick-off.

He later featured in all three of South Africa's group games at the tournament, where they reached the knockout stages before losing to co-hosts Canada in the Football World Cup Round of 32, BBC reported.

South Africa's Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie announced Adam's untimely death.

“It is with profound shock and a heavy heart that I have learnt of the passing of Jayden Adams”, the Minister said in a statement.

“South African football has lost one of its brightest young talents, and our nation mourns alongside his family, his team-mates and the millions of supporters who watched him grow from a promising academy prospect into a full Bafana Bafana international”, he added.

Cause of death unknown

The body of Jayden Adams was found at a house in Schotschekloof, a suburb in central Cape Town, on Saturday morning. Following this, the Police in South Africa opened an investigation.

"The cause of Jayden's passing has not yet been confirmed, and I wish to appeal to members of the media and the public to exercise restraint and compassion, and to refrain from speculation, while his family and Mamelodi Sundowns are given the space and privacy they need at this incredibly difficult time", McKenzie said.

"Any official information will be communicated by the appropriate parties in due course", he added.

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