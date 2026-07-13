Telangana TET June 2026 Result Today: Time and Link to Check

The Telangana School Education Department is releasing on its official website 'tgtet.aptonline.in' the result of the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET June 2026) today i.e. Monday July 13, 2026.

Telangana TET June 2026 Result: The Telangana School Education Department is releasing on its official website 'tgtet.aptonline.in' the result of the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET June 2026) today i.e. Monday July 13, 2026.

The Telangana School Education Department had conducted the latest edition of Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test or TG TET exam on multiple days from June 16 to 22, 2026 in online mode.

The Telangana TET computer based test was held at various exam centers spread across the state.

TG TET Answer Key

After successfully conducting the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test in online mode, the department published the answer keys. The TG TET June 2026 Initial Answer Key and Candidate Response Sheets were officially released on June 30, 2026.

Following the release of the TG TET Provisional Answer Key, candidates were given time till July 02, 2026 to raise objection and challenge the answer keys.

After analysing the objections raised by the candidates, the TET Final Answer Keys will be released before the announcement of the result.

TGTET June 2026 Result Date and Time

As per the TG TET Timeline, the department will release today i.e. July 13, 2026 the result of the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test - Paper 1 and Paper 2 both at 02:30 PM.

"The TG TET result will be declared today at 02:30 PM", the department said.

It should be noted that over 1.53 lakh candidates from different districts of Telangana had registered for the exam. More than 50,000 candidates appeared for Paper I (Classes I–V) whereas over 1.03 lakh candidates appeared for Paper II (Classes VI–VIII).

Steps to check TG TET 2026 Result

Go to official website: " tgtet.aptonline.in "

" Click on the link marked as "TG TET June 2026 Result"

Enter roll no or application number

Enter DOB if asked.

Click on Submit button to check your result and score card

Qualifying Marks and Score

To qualify for the lifetime-valid TG TET certificate, you must secure the minimum marks based on your category.

General Category: 60% (90 out of 150 marks)

Backward Classes (BC): 50% (75 out of 150 marks)

SC / ST / PwBD: 40% (60 out of 150 marks)

The Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test or TG TET is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for teaching posts in the state schools from Classes 1 to 8. Candidates, who wish to teach Classes 1 to 5 are required to appear for Paper I, while those planning to teach Classes 6 to 8 crack TET Paper II. Candidates seeking eligibility for teaching Classes 1 to 8 are required to qualify in both papers as per the recruitment requirements.

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