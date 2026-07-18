Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 Today: Time, Link to Check



The Kerala DHSE (Directorate of Higher Secondary Education) is declaring Class 12 (Plus Two) 2026 SAY (Save a Year or Improvement) June 2026 Exam results on its official as well as associate websites today i.e. Saturday July 18, 2026.

Kerala Plus SAY Result 2026: The Kerala DHSE (Directorate of Higher Secondary Education) is declaring Class 12 (Plus Two) 2026 SAY (Save a Year or Improvement) June 2026 Exam results on its official as well as associate websites today i.e. Saturday July 18, 2026.

Why Plus Two Save a Year or Improvement Results?

The DHSE Kerala had conducted Plus Two (Class XIIth) exam from March 6 to March 28, 2026 at various centres in India and abroad attended by more than 4.5 lakh students.

The exam result was announced on March 26, 2026 . The state had registered an overall pass percentage of 77.97% in the Kerala Class XIIth board exam 2026.

Though a good majority of the students had cleared the exam with bright colors, the DHSE Kerala announced to hold improvement or Save a Year (SAY) exam for the students who failed in few subjects or those who cleared the regular exam but were not happy with their score.

The DHSE conducted the Plus Two SAY Exam from June 29 to July 03, 2026 at various centers in the state. After successfully conducting the exam, the DSHE Kerala is declaring the result today.

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Date and Time

The Kerala DHSE (Directorate of Higher Secondary Education) has confirmed to announce the Kerala Plus Two SAY Exam Result 2026 today i.e. Saturday July 18, 2026.

Though the DHSE Kerala confirmed the date to release the Plus 2 SAY Result June 2026 today, it has not announced the exact time. But, according to the sources, the result will be live any time between 11.00 AM to 03.00 PM today.

Once declared, the Kearala Plus Two Improvement Exam of SAY Result will be available on the official website "results.hse.kerala.gov.in" as well as associate websites.

Steps, link to check Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026

Go to official website: "results.hse.kerala.gov.in" Click on the link markd with 'Kerala Plus Two SAY Result June 2026' Enter Roll Number and Date of Birth Click on 'Submit' button to view "Kerala Board 12th SAY Result 2026" Download and Save your result for future reference

List of websites to check Kerala Plus 2 SAY Result

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

results.kerala.gov.in

results.hse.kerala.gov.in

nammudekeralam.kerala.gov.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

Candidates, who appeared in the Kerala Plus Improvement Exam, should note that their result and score card will also be avaliable on DigiLocker and other result apps, and also via SMS.

The passing criteria is an overall minimum of 30% aggregate marks (D+ grade) across internal assessments, practical evaluations, and the terminal written paper, along with a separate minimum of 30% in the terminal written exam component alone.

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