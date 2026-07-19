Close to 1mn Muslims visited Makkah in first 15 days of Umrah Season 1448H



Close to one million Muslims from around the world visited Makkah al Mukarramah to perform Umrah in the first 15 days of the new Umrah Season 1448AH

Makkah al Mukarramah: Close to one million Muslims from around the world visited Makkah al Mukarramah to perform Umrah in the first 15 days of the new Umrah Season 1448AH.

According to the latest statistics released by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the Pilgrim Experience Program, a total of 931,500 pilgrims arrived in Makkah to perform Umrah between Dhul Hijjah 15 1447AH and the end of Muharram 1448AH.

This is 22.5% surge in Umrah visa arrivals at the start of the 1448H Umrah season if compared with the last season.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the Pilgrim Experience Program also said that over 1.27 million pilgrims arrived from abroad during the same period, reflecting a continued growth in the Kingdom's Umrah sector as part of the goals of Vision 2030 and the Pilgrim Experience Program.

Majority of Pilgrims from Pakistan

According to the statistics, 75% of overseas Umrah pilgrims entered the Kingdom through airports, while the remaining 25% arrived via land and sea ports.

Pakistan ranked first among source countries with about 200,000 Umrah pilgrims, followed by Indonesia with 170,000 and Iraq with 130,000.

The ministry said it continues to enhance digital and operational services, improve access to services, and increase operational efficiency to provide a smoother and higher-quality Umrah journey from trip planning through departure.

Umrah is sometimes referred as "Hajj e Asghar" or "lesser pilgrimage" which is performed any time in contrast to "Hajj e Akbar" or "Annual Hajj Pilgrimage to Makkah" which is performed only once a year during the month of Dhul Hijjah.

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