Saudi Arabia Releases ‘Umrah and Visit Guide’: Key Insights



The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has released, on its official website 'haj.gov.sa', ‘Umrah and Visit Guide’ – a comprehensive guide for pilgrims, in sixteen languages, including Arabic, Urdu and English.

Makkah al Mukarramah: The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has released, on its official website 'haj.gov.sa', ‘Umrah and Visit Guide’ – a comprehensive guide for pilgrims, in sixteen languages, including Arabic, Urdu and English.

The Umrah and Visit Guide, now available online, helps pilgrims to perform the Umrah rituals and visit different places of the Kingdom at ease and with tranquilly. The guide also enables the pilgrims to prepare for their Holy Journey.

"Interactive maps, and Visual and Guidance Content"

The guide provides integrated instructions in sixteen languages, covering the various stages and steps of the Umrah journey and the visit, from pre-travel preparation, visa procedures, entry requirements to the Kingdom, through Ihram and the performance of rituals.

The guide also provides detailed and step by step instructions for movement between sites, and visit to the Masjid an Nabawi, the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah al Munawwarah, including instructions and guidelines related to departure.

The "Umrah and Visit Guide" is based on a timeline that keeps pace with the journey of a pilgrim and a visitor step by step, allowing quick access to information related to each stage.

The guide includes interactive maps, links to digital services, visual and guidance content that help to perform the Umrah rituals according to the Prophetic year, simultaneously helping the pilgrims to benefit from the available services quickly.

"Direct Links to Online Platforms and Services for Umrah Pilgrims"

The guide includes information on timings, ihram etiquette, circumnavigation and quest, prayer in the Two Holy Mosques, pilgrimage etiquette, in addition to regulatory instructions, health and preventive guidelines, contact numbers, and digital services needed by the pilgrim and the visitor during his/her trip.

The online Umrah and Visit Guide also provides QR Codes and direct links to online platforms and services that facilitate the mobility of beneficiaries and their access to updated official information.

“The Umrah and Visit Guide is one of the awareness products which is constantly developing. The aim is to raise awareness, enhance commitment to the regulatory procedures, enabling the pilgrims to perform their rituals easily and tranquilly”, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said.

The Saudi Ministry further said that the release of the Umrah and Visit Guide reflects the Kingdom’s continuous efforts to improve the quality of services provided to pilgrims and visitors.

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