GATE 2027 Dates, Detailed Schedule Released



The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has published the dates, detailed schedule and time table of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2027 or GATE 2027 on its official website 'gate2027.iitm.ac.in'

GATE 2027: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has published the dates, detailed schedule and time table of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2027 or GATE 2027 on its official website 'gate2027.iitm.ac.in'.

As per the GATE 2026 notification, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering this year will be held for five days in February 2027.

As per the notification, GATE 2027 exact exam dates are February 07, 13, 14, 20, and 21, 2027. The GATE 2027 will be held in two shifts (Forenoon and Afternoon sessions) every day.

The GATE 2027 will consist of 30 examination papers, including Robotics and Automation (RA), a new subject.

GATE 2027 Online Application, Registration Start Date

As per the GATE 2027 notification released by IIT madras, online registration and opening of GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) is August 14, 2026.

The last date of application for GATE 2027 for regular registration is September 21, 2026. Last date of GATE 2027 registration with late is September 30, 2026.

Opening and closing dates of GATE 2027 application rectification and correction window is October 14 to 21, 2026 respectively.

IIT Madras will release GATE Exam City Allotment Notification on January 04, 2027. The date and time of GATE 2027 Admit Card will be announced later on.

The GATE score will be valid for three years from the result announcement, candidates should note.

GATE 2027 Papers, Syllabus

While releasing the exam notification, IIT Madras said the GATE 2027 exam will be conducted for 30 test papers.

"A candidate is allowed to appear either in one or up to two test papers i.e. as per Two Paper Combination Model of GATE exam", IIT Madras said.

The test papers will be in English. Each GATE 2027 paper is for a total of 100 marks, General Aptitude (GA) is common for all papers (15 marks), and the rest of the paper covers the respective test paper syllabus (85 marks), candidates should note.

IIT Madras also asked candidates to get familiarize with the paper code as it is required both during application and examination.

IIT Madras further said that it has slightly modified the syllabus of GATE 2027.

"The syllabi for the GATE 2027 test papers have been revised. Candidates are advised to check the updated syllabi", IIT Madras said.

The GATE syllabus for various papers has been revised after five years to reflect developments in Engineering, Science, and Allied Disciplines, ensuring the examination remains relevant to current academic and industry needs.

Moreover, the existing Textile Engineering and Fibre Science (TF) paper has been converted into a sectional paper under Engineering Sciences (XE).

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