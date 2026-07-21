Saudi Arabia launches multiple-entry Umrah Visa

In another move to ease travel to The Two Holy Cities - Makkah al Mukarramah and Madinah al Munawwarah, Saudi Arabia has introduced multiple-entry Umrah Visa.

Makkah al Mukarramah: In another move to ease travel to The Two Holy Cities - Makkah al Mukarramah and Madinah al Munawwarah, Saudi Arabia has introduced multiple-entry Umrah Visa.

In a statement released today i.e. Tuesday July 21, 2026 the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said, the multiple Umrah Visa will be valid for one year from the date of issuance.

The ministry said the pilgrims granted the multiple Umrah Visa will be allowed to enter Saudi Arabia on multiple times for the stay of a total of 90 days.

The total permitted stay of 90 days will be calculated cumulatively based on the number of days spent in the Kingdom during each visit, the ministry said.

How to obtain Multiple Umrah Visa?

A pilgrim can obtain the multiple Umrah Visa via Nusuk app selecting a service package, and chosing the available option for multiple visa.

The ministry further said that the pilgrims after obtaining the multiple Umrah Visa must purchase a service package from one of the accredited service providers listed on the Nusuk platform for each visit.

The minister also clarified that the multiple Umrah Visa cannot be used for and during Hajj as the annual pilgrimage to Makkah requires special visa to enter the Kingdom.

Before each entry, pilgrims are also required to obtain an Umrah permit through the Nusuk app, with the permit dates matching the approved service package, while meeting all applicable travel and entry requirements.

"Each visit requires purchasing a service package from an approved provider on the Nusuk platform, with the package duration not exceeding the remaining days available on the visa", the government owned Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.

The ministry added that the visa is automatically suspended after each departure from the Kingdom and reactivated for subsequent visits once the regulatory requirements are met. Any remaining eligible stay is automatically carried forward and may be used during future visits within the visa's validity period, according to Saudi Gazette.



The Saudi Haj and Umrah Ministry has in the recent years taken multiple steps to ease travel to Makkah al Mukarramah Madinah al Munawwarah and visit other parts of the Kingdom as part of its Vision 2030.

These initiatives have resulted in a massive surge in the number of visitors to Saudi Arabia. As per the latest statistics released last week , close to 1 million pilgrims from all across the world have performed Umrah in the first 15 days of the 1448H Umrah Season which began on 15th of Dhul Hijjah.

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