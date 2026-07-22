CLAT 2027 on Dec 06, Registration Starts on Aug 03, 2026

The Common Law Admission Test 2027 (CLAT 2027) will be held on December 06, 2026 whereas the registration and online application process for CLAT 2027 will commence on August 03, 2026, the Consortium of National Law Universities (NALSAR) said

CLAT 2027: The Common Law Admission Test 2027 (CLAT 2027) will be held on December 06, 2026 whereas the registration and online application process for CLAT 2027 will commence on August 03, 2026, the Consortium of National Law Universities (NALSAR) said.

"The Common Law Admission Test 2027 (CLAT 2027) will be held on Sunday December 06, 2026 from 02:00 PM to 04:00 PM", the Consortium of National Law Universities (NALSAR) said in a circular released today Wednesday July 22, 2026.

CLAT 2027 Registration Start Date

In its notification dated July 22, 2026, the Consortium of National Law Universities (NALSAR) said online registration for CLAT 2027 will start on August 03, 2026. The last date of application will be October 31, 2026.

"The online application portal for CLAT 2027 will be operational from 3rd August, 2026 and will remain open until 31st October, 2026, which is the last date for submission of applications", the Consortium said in the CLAT Notification.

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NALSAR) said the above decision has been taken by the Executive Committee and the Governing Body of the Consortium of National Law Universities (the “Consortium”) at their meetings held on 18th July, 2026.

"Further details regarding the admission process and CLAT 2027 shall be notified in due course", the Consortium said.

CLAT 2027 Syllabus

In a separate notification dated July 21, 2026, the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) said the current syllabus and pattern of CLAT 2027 - both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) papers, will remain the same.

"The Governing Body resolved that there will be no changes to the syllabus and pattern/sections of the UG and PG papers in CLAT 2027. This decision follows the recommendations made by the CLAT 2026 Expert Committee in its report", the Consortium said.

While the CLAT 2027 will follow the existing syllabus and examination pattern, the recommendations of the Expert Committee could play a role in shaping the test from CLAT 2028 onwards.

"The Governing Body of the Consortium of NLUs shall, in coordination with the Committee, engage with the recommendations of the Report and public feedback in preparation for CLAT 2028", the Consortium said.

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