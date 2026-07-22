Dharmendra Pradhans’s fake resignation letter viral

Amidst the escalating demands of his resignation, a fake letter is viral on social media claiming Dharmendra Pradhan has indeed resigned as Union Education Minister.

New Delhi: Amidst the escalating demands of his resignation, a fake letter is viral on social media claiming Dharmendra Pradhan has indeed resigned as Union Education Minister.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s ‘resignation letter’ appears fake on a first glance as it is addressed to the President of India with a copy marked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As per the procedure, since Dharmendra Pradhan is a member of the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Modi, his resignation letter – it at all he decides to resign, should be addressed to Prime Minister, and not the Rashtrapati.

“Dharmendra Pradhan Must Go”

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi while addressing a press conference at Congress Headquarters in New Delhi Indira Bhavan said Dharmendra Pradhan must resign as Education Minister.

“Dharmendra Pradhan must resign, those responsible for the brutal police action against students must be punished, and Prime Minister Modi must apologize to the students”, Rahul Gandhi said.

In a reply to a question, Rahul said, “The demand of Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation is not negotiable.”

"The three demands (listed above) are the demands of the students that we are backing. Dharmendra is a symbol of what's going in, and this must be removed", he said.

Meanwhile, Climate Activist and Education Reformer Sonam Wangchuk, who is on hunger strike, said Union Ministers JP Nadda and Dr Jitendra Singh have assured him that the "government is positively considering two key demands: adequate compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide following the examination paper leak, and a meaningful discussion in Parliament to ensure accountability, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan."



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