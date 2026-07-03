Ronaldo’s 1st Knockout Stage Goal Takes Portugal to 2026 WC Last 16



Cristiano Ronaldo Friday July 03, 2026 scored his maiden Football World Cup Knockout Stage Goal to defeat Croatia, and take Portugal to the 2026 FIFA World Cup Last 16.

2026 FIFA World Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo Friday July 03, 2026 scored his maiden Football World Cup Knockout Stage Goal to defeat Croatia, and take Portugal to the 2026 FIFA World Cup Last 16.

Portugal vs Croatia was tight since the kick-start, and accordingly, the match went into the Second Half with no goal. The already tense Portugal footballers came under pressure after Ivan Perišić give Croatia the much needed lead in the 53rd minute of the match.

The pressure, however, eased after Portugal Skipper Ronaldo sent the ball past the goal keeper via a penalty in the 68th minute and took the score to 1-1.

This was Ronaldo’s 1st goal scored in the football world cup knockout stage. This came two days after France Skipper Kylian Mbappe, with 10 goals, became the highest goal-scorer in FIFA World Cup Knockout Stages .

Cristiano Ronaldo’s equalizer against Croatia was also CR7’s 976th career goal. With this he is just 24 goals short of his dream milestone of 1,000 goals.

Ronaldo's 2026 football world cup goal tally is now 3 - half than his arch rival Lionel Messi who is leading the 2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot Race with 6 goals.

41-yr-old Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday also became the oldest ever player to score at a World Cup knockout, and to win the Player of the Match Award. Earlier, the legendary footballer had become the only player in the history of football world cup to score goals in six world cup tournaments.

Croatians defend, but succumb

The Croatians played some extraordinary football to hit the winner so as their counterparts from Portugal. The winner for Portugal finally came in when Goncalo Ramos hit the ball into the net in the added time (90+4’).

The match however was not over yet. In the 103rd minute of the match, Josko Gvardiol thought he had rescued Croatia when he turned the ball home from close range, sparking jubilant celebrations among the players and fans. But moments later, the referee was sent to the pitchside monitor before overturning the goal for offside, allowing Portugal to hold on for a 2-1 victory.

Portugal will now play against Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 on July 07, 2026.

In another Knockout Round Matches, England defeated DR Congo and Belgium knocked out Senegal and reached the 2026 football world cup round of 16.

[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Reporter at ummid.com.]

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