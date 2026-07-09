UGC NET June 2026 Paper Leak: Rahul calls for Education Revolution

Taking serious note of the reports that the UGC NET June 2026 Sociology paper was leaked before the exam, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi asked students to ‘stand up and bring about an education revolution in India’

New Delhi: Taking serious note of the reports that the UGC NET June 2026 Sociology paper was leaked before the exam, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi asked students to ‘stand up and bring about an education revolution in India’.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted the UGC NET 2026 exam from June 22 to June 30, 2026.

Days after the exam ended on June 30, 2026, reports surfaced that the UGC NET June 2026 Sociology Paper was leaked and sold before the exams.

Leaked Paper in Original PDF?

According to reports a 100-page PDF, having the question paper setting, which is available only with the NTA, was circulated right before the UGC-NET exam, and sold in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan for INR 2.25 lakh.

Reports claimed that around 90 questions in the PDF matched those from the actual Sociology question paper.

The syndicate selling the UGC NET paper also claimed to provide question papers for upcoming exams like CSIR-NET, HTET, and ADA, reports said.

"Only option is..."

Citing these reports, Rahul Gandhi slammed the Narendra Modi government and asked the students to bring about “education revolution” in India.

“Even after the repeated scams in NEET and NET, the Modi government continues to turn a blind eye and sleep soundly, because the years of hard work put in by lakhs of students—burning the midnight oil—holds no value for them.

“The entire country knows that expecting any accountability or action from the Prime Minister and the Education Minister is futile—no investigation will happen, nor will students get justice.

“The only tool for change is our collective voice—the resounding echo of students across the country, which will bring about an education revolution in India”, Rahul Gandhi wrote.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has so far not responded to these reports even as some news outlets are reporting that the Ministry of Education has ordered an investigation into the matter.

About UGC NET 2026

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the UGC NET to determine the eligibility of Indian Nationals for:

Award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor

Appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.

Admission to Ph.D. only' in Indian universities and colleges.

The The National Testing Agency (NTA) in its notification further said that it will conduct UGC NET June 2026 for 85 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam was earlied conducted in pen and paper mode.

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