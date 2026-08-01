MCC NEET UG 2026 AIQ Counselling Schedule Published

As per the Medical Counselling Committee NEET UG 2026 Schedule, Online Registration will start on Augut 05, 2026 whereas Choice Filling will start a day later on August 06, 2026

Medical Council Committee NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) under Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, has released on its official website 'mcc.nic.in' the MCC NEET UG Counselling Schedule for the year 2026-27 (NEET UG 2026 Counselling Date and Time) to fill the All India Quota (AIQ) seats.

Along with the counselling schedule, the MCC has also published detailed Information Brochure (Information Bulletin).

As per the Medical Counselling Committee NEET UG 2026 Schedule, Online Registration will start on Augut 05, 2026 whereas Choice Filling will start a day later on August 06, 2026.

The last date of registration and fee payment for NEET UG Round 1 Counselling is August 12, 2026 up to 03.00 PM server time. All registered candidates can submit their college choices, options and preferences using the choice filling and locking from August 06 to 13, 2026 till 11:oo AM server time.

"Fee Payment facility will be available up to 06:00 PM on August 12, 2026 as per Server Time", the Medical Council Committee MCC said.

MCC NEET UG 2026 Allotment Result

According to the schedule announced by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC), processing of 1st Round seat allotments will be done from August 13 to 16, 2026.

"The results of MCC NEET UG 2026 Round 1 will be released on August 17, 2026", the MCC said.

Students will be required to report at their Medical/Dental colleges within five days from August 18 to 22, 2026.

"The verification of seat matrix and vacant seats for MCC AIQ NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Counselling will be done on August 24, 2026", the MCC said.

The candidates meanwhile are advised to carefully read the NEET UG Information Brochure (Information Bulletin) 2026 available on the MCC website.

NEET UG Medical Admission Counselling

The NEET UG 2026 counselling will take place for the allotment of approximately 1.10 lakh MBBS seats in around 710 medical colleges, and 21,000 BDS seats besides Ayush and nursing seats across India.

The NEET UG 2026 Counselling is done nationwide for 15% quota by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) headquartered in New Delhi. The medical admission counselling for the remaining 85% seats are conducted for various states.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) had three days ago announced a number of ‘student friendly’ measures and changes ahead of the NEET UG 2026-27 Counselling to be conducted for MBBS, BDS and other medical courses.

The NTA had originally conducted the NEET UG 2026 exam on May 03, 2026. The exam was, however, cancelled following paper leak.

Consequently, the NTA conducted the re-exam of the important medical entrance exam conducted for admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BAMS, BHMS and other medical and para-medical courses, on June 21, 2026 . The result of NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam was declared on July 16, 2026.

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