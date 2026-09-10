Maharashtra Pharmacy Round 1 Allotment 2026 Today: Time, Link to Check

Maharashtra Pharmacy (B. Pharmacy/Pharm. D) Admission 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell publishing on its official website 'ph2026.mahacet.org' today i.e. Thursday September 10, 2026 the Provisional Allotment result of CAP Round 1 for the candidates who have applied for Admission in First Year B Pharmacy and Pharm D courses for the year 2026-27.
Maharashtra CET Cell had published PH 2026 Provisional Merit List of candidates on August 27, 2026, and Final Merit List on September 03, 2026. Seat Matrix (Details of vacant seats for PH 2026 CAP Round 1) was published on September 04, 2026.
After releasing the Final Merit List and Seat Matrix, the CET Cell asked students to submit their college options and preferences from September 05 to 07, 2026.
Based on the options submitted by the candidates, the CET Cell will publish today i.e. Thursday September 10, 2026 Pharmacy 2026 (B Pharm and Pharm D) CAP Round 1 Allotment result on its official website.
Candidates should note that the Maharashtra CET Cell has confirmed the date, and not the time, to release the Pharmacy allotment result 2026. It will, however, release it any time by today evening.
Candidates, who have been allotted seat in Pharmacy (B Pharm and Pharm D) CAP Round 1, should confirm their admission from September 11 to 15, 2026.
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell started online registration and application process for admission in Pharmacy, B. Pharmacy and Pharm. D, for the year 2026-27 from July 31, 2026. The last date of application was initially fixed as August 10, 2026. It was, however, later extended till August 23, 2026.
Admission in First Year Pharmacy course through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam.
Besides clearing the 12th exam, the students participating in Maharashtra Pharmacy Counselling should also have passed MHT CET 2026 (PCB) or NEET (UG) 2026 – the two medical entrance exams conducted by the respective authorities.
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