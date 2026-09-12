MHT CET FE 2026: Over 50K Seats Available for Institute Level Round

More than 50,000 seats are available for the candidates, who have so far not got admission even after four CAP Rounds of the First Year Engineering admission 2026 (FE 2026) counselling, conducted by the Maharashtra CET Cell

Maharashtra First Year Engineering Admission 2026: More than 50,000 seats are available for the candidates, who have so far not got admission even after four CAP Rounds of the First Year Engineering admission 2026 (FE 2026) counselling, conducted by the Maharashtra CET Cell.

In the details of filled and vacant seats after the 4th CAP Round of FE 2026 admission counselling, the Maharashtra CET Cell said a total of 50,841 seats remain vacant and are now available for the institutional-level admission round.

The Maharashtra CET Cell said a total of 2,03,293 seats in different engineering colleges of the state were available through the Centralised Application Process or CAP Rounds conducted for MHT CET First Year Engineering Admission. Of these 2,03,293 seats, 1,52,452 seats, or 74.99% have been filled.

The remaining 50,841 seats are vacant and students, who have not got admission so far, can participate in the Institute Level Round and confirm their admission.

MHT CET FE 2026 Counselling

Admission in First Year Engineering (FE) through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exams. Maharashtra Engineering BE and BTech Counselling (FE 2026) starts after the declaration of 12th board exam and MHT CET 2026 results.

According to the Maharashtra Engineering (FE 2026) Admission Counselling Schedule, online registration started from Thursday July 02, 2026. The last date of application was fixed as July 12, 2026. It was, however, first extended till July 16 and then till July 19, 2026.

The Maharashtra CET Cell had published FE 2026 Provisional Merit List on July 22, 2026 and FE 25 Final Merit List on July 27, 2026. Following the release of the final merit list, allotments of four CAP rounds were done in phased manner, with the allotment result of CAP Round 4 released on September 03, 2026.

Now the vacant seats after four regular rounds will be filled through institutional round.

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