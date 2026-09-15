IPS officer transferred days after trolled over Islamic greetings in inspirational video

IPS officer Bushra Bano, Additional SP Kharagpur (West Bengal), has been transferred days after she was trolled by the right wing groups for using Islamic greetings in a video recorded to inspire UPSC aspirants

Kolkata: IPS officer Bushra Bano, Additional SP Kharagpur (West Bengal), has been transferred days after she was trolled by the right wing groups for using Islamic greetings in a video recorded to inspire UPSC aspirants.

IPS officer Dr. Bushra Bano had cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination twice, securing All India Rank (AIR) 277 in 2018 and AIR 234 in 2020 .

In a video which surfaced on September 13, 2026, the 2020 Batch IPS Officer Bushra spoke about how Aligarh Muslim University’s Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) helped her prepare for the UPSC Civil Services exams.

Bano said she was in Saudi Arabia and was a caring mother, She, however, decided to join the Civil Services, and hence returned to India. She said she joined AMU's RCA to prepare for the UPSC Civil Services exams, craked it and became a Police Officer.

During the video, Bushra used Islamic greetings Asslam o Alaikum, and phrases like Insha Allah and Masha Allah. This irked the right wing groups, and they shared her video, criticizing Bano for using Asslam o Alaikum and not using “Jai Hind” or “Vande Mataram”.

Complaint, and Outrage

A right wing Hindu group in a social media post said it had complained to the Bengal home secretary over the video.

“She began with Assalamualaikum, used Inshallah, ended with Jazakallah—and did not use Vande Mataram or Jai Hind. A serving officer representing the Indian state should maintain neutrality and use national expressions in public communication. Seeking appropriate review and action (sic)”, the group wrote on X.

The BJP government in West Bengal did not cite any specific reason for Bano’s transfer. The state govt also transferred Partha Ghosh as additional SP, Kharagpur, and Subhendu Mondal as additional DC, Chandannagar Police Commissionerate along with her, saying the three officers have been "transferred in public interest".

Bushra Bano’s transfer, however, is being linked to her video highlighting her success story and the significant role of AMU’s civil services coaching cenre.

"One BJP govt showing off secular credentials at BRICS Summit by creating “prayer room”, another sidelines Muslim woman IPS officer Dr. Bushara Bano simply for saying “Assalamalaikum “ & “JazakAllah” - furthering hate spread by Godimedia tv. We are with you Bushara (sic)", Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra wrote on X.

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