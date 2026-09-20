Maharashtra BUMS, BAMS, BHMS 2026 Merit List - Time, Link to Check



Candidates should note that Maharashtra CET Cell is releasing today i.e. Sunday September 20, 2026 the NEET UG 2026 Merit List of AYUSH Courses Group B - BAMS / BHMS / BUMS, and Physiotherapy Courses Group C - BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O

Maharashtra NEET UG Merit List 2026: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) is publishing on its official website 'medicalug2026.mahacet.org' today i.e. Sunday September 20, 2026 NEET UG 2026 Provisional Merit List of candidates who have registered for Admission in First Year AYUSH Courses Group B - BAMS / BHMS / BUMS, and Physiotherapy Courses Group C - BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O.

Candidates should note that the Maharashtra CET Cell is releasing today i.e. Sunday September 20, 2026 the NEET UG 2026 List of Registered Candidates along with the Provisional Merit List of AYUSH Courses Group B - BAMS / BHMS / BUMS, and Physiotherapy Courses Group C - BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O.

"Publication of Registered Candidate List and Provisional Merit List of registered candidates for AYUSH Courses Group B - BAMS / BHMS / BUMS, and Physiotherapy Courses Group C - BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O will be on Sunday September 20, 2026", the CET Cell said.

Steps to check NEET UG 2026 Merit List (AYUSH and Physiotherapy)

Go to the official website: " medicalug2026.mahacet.org ".

". Click on 'Provisional Merit List Group B - BAMS / BHMS / BUMS' or 'Physiotherapy Courses Group C - BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O' in the Notification area of the Home Page.

The Merit List containing the names of registered students will open in PDF form.

Check your name in the list of registered candidates and NEET UG Provisional Merit List.

Maharashtra AYUSH and Physiotherapy Selection List 2026

The Maharashtra CET Cell had started through its official website Online Registration for NEET UG 2026 Counselling conducted for Admission in First Year AYUSH Courses Group B - BAMS / BHMS / BUMS, and Physiotherapy Courses Group C - BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O from September 14, 2026.

The last date of registration for Maharashtra AYUSH and Physiotherapy Admission Counselling 2026 was fixed as September 18, 2026 up to 05:00 PM server time. After the registration deadline, the Maharashtra CET Cell will release today i.e. Sunday September 20, 2026 the AYUSH and Physiotherapy Merit list on its official website.

The registered candidates should note that the CET Cell has confirmed the date and not the time to release the NEET UG AYUSH and Physiotherapy Provisional Merit List. It will, however, release the list any time today i.e. Sunday September 20, 2026.

Candidates should also note that following the release of the AYUSH Merit List 2026, the Maharashtra CET Cell will start option and choice filling from September 24, 2026. Based on the options submitted by the candidates, the Maharashtra CET Cell will publish Group B - BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS 2026 Selection List and Allotment Result on September 27, 2026.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 AYUSH and Physiotherapy Counselling: Important Dates

Release of Notification and Information Brochure: July 23, 2025

Online Registration Start Date: September 14, 2026

Last date of registration / application: September 18, 2026 up to 05:00 PM server time

Payment of Registration Fees through Online Payment Gateway: September 14 to 18, 2026 up to 08:00 PM server time

Uploading of colored scanned copy of Original Requisite Documents on portal as per the list: September 14 to 18, 2026 up to 10:00 PM server time

Publication of Provisional Merit List of registered candidates for BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O): September 20, 2026 .

. Publication of Seat Matrix for BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS: September 24, 2026

Online Filling of Preference Form BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS : September 24 to 26, 2026 up to 11:59 PM server time

Declaration of CAP Round - 1 Selection List Group B - BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS: September 27, 2026

Physical Joining and Filling of Status Retention Form with All Original Documents & Requisite Fees by DD/Cheque: September 28 to October 01, 2026

"The Schedule for Publication of Seat Matrix, Final Merit List , choice filling process, selection list and Joining details of Group C will be published by separate Notice", the Maharashtra CET Cell said.

"The Schedule for subsequent CAP Round(s) of BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS courses will be declared in due course", the Maharashtra CET Cell further said.

The Maharashtra CET Cell had started through its official website 'medical2026.mahacet.org' Online Registration for NEET UG 2026 Counselling conducted for Admission in Health Science Courses Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) from August 06, 2026 . The last date of application was August 12, 2026.After the last date of application, the CET Cell prepared the NEET UG 2026 Provisional Merit List and released it on August 18, 2026.

Following the release of the merit list, the CET Cell asked the registered candidates to submit college options based on which it released the NEET Round 1 result on August 30, 2026. The 2nd Selection List was released on September 12, 2026.



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