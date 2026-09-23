Maharashtra B Pharm Admission 2026: Option Submission from Today

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has started through its official website 'ph2026.mahacet.org' from today i.e. Wednesday September 23, 2026 the online option form submission for Admission in First Year B Pharmacy and Pharm D courses for the year 2026-27.

Maharashtra Pharmacy (B. Pharmacy/Pharm. D) Admission 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has started through its official website 'ph2026.mahacet.org' from today i.e. Wednesday September 23, 2026 the online option form submission for Admission in First Year B Pharmacy and Pharm D courses for the year 2026-27.

Candidates participating in Maharashtra B Pharm and Pharm D Counselling 2026 should note that they will be required to submit option form and their college preference from September 23 to 25, 2026, as per the revised schedule.

Maharashtra Pharmacy Counselling

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell started online registration and application process for admission in Pharmacy, B. Pharmacy and Pharm. D, for the year 2026-27 from July 31, 2026. The last date of application was initially fixed as August 10, 2026. It was, however, later extended till August 23, 2026.

Maharashtra CET Cell later published PH 2026 Provisional Merit List of candidates on August 27, 2026, and Final Merit List on September 03, 2026.

Following the release of PH 2026 Merit List, the Maharashtra CET Cell had put on hold the release of seat matrix and allotment result . Accordingly, the Round 1 Pharmacy Seat Matrix (Details of vacant seats for PH 2026 CAP Round 1) which was supposed to be published on September 04, 2026, was published on September 22, 2026.

After releasing the seat matrix and vacant seats details, the CET Cell has started option form submission from today i.e. Wednesday September 23, 2026. Based on the options submitted by the candidated, the Maharashtra CET Cell will publish the Pharmacy 2026 Allotment Result on September 27, 2026.

Option Submission Steps for Maharashtra B Pharm/Pharm D CAP Round 1

Go to the official website: " ph2026.mahacet.org "

" Enter your Application ID starting with PH26 and Date of Birth to log in

Click on the given link to open the college option and preference form submission

Select youy college choices and options

Click on Submit button to confirm your option.

Candidates should note that the Maharashtra CET Cell will release the Pharmacy allotment result 2026 based on the merit of the students and options submitted by them. Hence, students are advised to propoerly study the seat matrix before filling the option form.

Maharashtra B Pharm, Pharm D Admission 2026 - Important Dates

Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): July 31 to August 23, 2026 (Extended)

Documents verification and confirmation of Application Form for Admission by online mode: August 01 to 24, 2026

Display of the provisional merit list for Maharashtra State/All India Candidate on website: August 27, 2026.

Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: August 28 to 31, 2026

Display of B Pharm and Pharm D Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India Candidates on website: September 03, 2026

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: September 22, 2026

Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: September 23 to 25, 2026 .

. Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 1: September 27, 2026.

Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: September 28 to 30, 2026

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: October 01, 2026

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II: October 06, 2026

Admission in First Year Pharmacy course through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam.

Besides clearing the 12th exam, the students participating in Maharashtra Pharmacy Counselling should also have passed MHT CET 2026 (PCB) or NEET (UG) 2026 – the two medical entrance exams conducted by the respective authorities.

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