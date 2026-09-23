Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Round 3 Counselling Starts; Steps, Link to Apply

Online registration for Maharashtra Third Round Counselling 2026 (CAP Round 3) for NEET UG (Common Application for MBBS and BDS courses) has started from today i.e. Tuesday September 22, 2026

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Maharashtra CET Cell has started through its official website 'medical2026.mahacet.org' Online Registration for NEET UG 2026 Round 3 Counselling (CAP Round 3) conducted for Admission in Health Science Courses Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS).

Maharashtra MBBS, BDS Counselling 2026 So Far

The Maharashtra CET Cell has started Online Registration for NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Counselling conducted for Admission in Health Science Courses Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) from August 06, 2026. The MBBS and BDS Selection List of Round 1 (CAP Round 1) Allotment Result was released on August 30, 2026. Physical Joining and Filling of Status Retention Form with All Original Documents & Requisite Fees by DD/Cheque after First Round Allotment was August 31 to September 04, 2026.

(CAP Round 1) Allotment Result was released on August 30, 2026. Physical Joining and Filling of Status Retention Form with All Original Documents & Requisite Fees by DD/Cheque after First Round Allotment was August 31 to September 04, 2026. The Maharashtra CET Cell has started Online Registration for NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Counselling conducted for Admission in Health Science Courses Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) from September 05, 2026. The MBBS and BDS Selection List of Round 2 (CAP Round 2) Allotment Result was released on September 12, 2026. Physical Joining and Filling of Status Retention Form with All Original Documents & Requisite Fees by DD/Cheque after First Round Allotment was September 13 to 18, 2026 till 11.59 pm.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 CAP Round 3 Counselling Schedule

As per the schedule released on the official website, the online registration and application process for Maharashtra NEET UG Round 3 Counselling 2026 started from Tuesday September 22, 2026. The last date of registration for Maharashtra Medical Admission 3rd Round Counselling 2026 has been fixed as September 26, 2026 up to 06:00 PM server time.

Following the last date of registration for NEET UG 2026 CAP Round 3 , the CET Cell will publish the Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 3rd Merit List on September 29, 2026.

The submission of option form and choice filling after the release of NEET UG 2026 third merit list will be done from October 07 to 09, 2026. Before that, the Seat Matrix and details of vacant seats for Maharashtra Medical and Dental CAP Round 3 will be released on October 06, 2026.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Round 3 Counselling: Registration Steps

Go to the official website: " medical2026.mahacet.org ".

". Click on 'New Registration' in Important Dates section of the Home Page.

Enter Mobile Number, Email ID, Password and click on register button.

Proceed further to complete registration process.

"The candidates should upload all the requisite original scanned documents", the CET Cell said in the admission notice.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 CAP Round 3 Counselling: Important Dates

Release of Notification and Information Brochure: September 22, 2026

Online Registration Start Date: September 22, 2026

Last date of registration / application: September 26, 2026 06:00 PM server time

Payment of Registration Fees through Online Payment Gateway: September 22 to 26, 2026 up to 08:00 PM server time .

. Uploading of colored scanned copy of Original Requisite Documents on portal as per the list: September 22 to 28, 2026

Publication of Registered candidates list (for CAP Round 3 Group A - MBBS and BDS): September 29, 2026

Publication of Provisional Merit List (for CAP Round 3 Group A - MBBS and BDS): September 29, 2026

Submission of Grievances, if any: September 30 to October 01, 2026

Publication of Final Merit List (for Group A - MBBS and BDS): October 05, 2026

Publication of Seat Matrix for Group A - MBBS/BDS Only: October 06, 2026

Online Filling of Preference Form Group A Round 3 - MBBS/BDS Only: October 07 to 09, 2026

Declaration of CAP Round - 3 Selection List Group A - MBBS/BDS Only: October 11, 2026

Physical Joining and Filling of Status Retention Form with All Original Documents & Requisite Fees by DD/Cheque: October 11 to 14, 2026

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) has published on September 20, 2026 NEET UG 2026 Provisional Merit List of candidates who have registered for Admission in First Year AYUSH Courses Group B - BAMS / BHMS / BUMS, and Physiotherapy Courses Group C - BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O.

Following the release of the AYUSH Merit List 2026, the Maharashtra CET Cell will start option and choice filling from September 24, 2026.

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