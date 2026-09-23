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Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Round 3 Counselling Starts; Steps, Link to Apply

Online registration for Maharashtra Third Round Counselling 2026 (CAP Round 3) for NEET UG (Common Application for MBBS and BDS courses) has started from today i.e. Tuesday September 22, 2026

Wednesday September 23, 2026 11:50 AM, ummid.com News Network

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Round 3 Counselling Starts; Steps, Link to Apply

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Maharashtra CET Cell has started through its official website 'medical2026.mahacet.org' Online Registration for NEET UG 2026 Round 3 Counselling (CAP Round 3) conducted for Admission in Health Science Courses Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS).

Maharashtra MBBS, BDS Counselling 2026 So Far

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 CAP Round 3 Counselling Schedule

As per the schedule released on the official website, the online registration and application process for Maharashtra NEET UG Round 3 Counselling 2026 started from Tuesday September 22, 2026. The last date of registration for Maharashtra Medical Admission 3rd Round Counselling 2026 has been fixed as September 26, 2026 up to 06:00 PM server time.

Following the last date of registration for NEET UG 2026 CAP Round 3 , the CET Cell will publish the Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 3rd Merit List on September 29, 2026.

The submission of option form and choice filling after the release of NEET UG 2026 third merit list will be done from October 07 to 09, 2026. Before that, the Seat Matrix and details of vacant seats for Maharashtra Medical and Dental CAP Round 3 will be released on October 06, 2026.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Round 3 Counselling: Registration Steps

"The candidates should upload all the requisite original scanned documents", the CET Cell said in the admission notice.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 CAP Round 3 Counselling: Important Dates

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) has published on September 20, 2026 NEET UG 2026 Provisional Merit List of candidates who have registered for Admission in First Year AYUSH Courses Group B - BAMS / BHMS / BUMS, and Physiotherapy Courses Group C - BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O.

Following the release of the AYUSH Merit List 2026, the Maharashtra CET Cell will start option and choice filling from September 24, 2026.

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