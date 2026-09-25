Watch: Nth Time Netanyahu Speaks to Empty Benches at UNGA

In an embarrassment occurring nth time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who faces ICC arrest warrant for war crimes, addressed to empty benches at the UN General Assembly Thursday September 24, 2026

United Nations: In an embarrassment occurring nth time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who faces ICC arrest warrant for war crimes, addressed to empty benches at the UN General Assembly Thursday September 24, 2026.

Apparently, it has become a routine and customary to witness diplomats and delegates walking out of the UN General Assembly Hall whenever Netanyahu proceeds to speak. The world had seen this in 2025 , and also in the years preceding it.

The same was repeated when Netanyahu rose to address the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly on Thursday September 24, 2026.

Visuals widely shared online show delegates and diplomats turning their back on the Israeli Prime Minister, and walking out of the UN General Assembly Hall as he reached to the UN GA podium to deliver his speech.

The repeated humiliation and empty UNGA should be a reminder to the Zionists of their war crimes, and the brutal isolation of Israel because of its crimes against the humanity, in particular the Palestinians.

Netanyahu, however, tried to project otherwise, and shamelessly boasted of the crimes he and the illegal Zionist regime committed in the Occupied Palestine and also in Lebanon.

“Before I begin, just a quick announcement: if there are any other moral cowards who haven't yet left this hall, please do so now! (sic)”, Netanyahu, now standing on the UNGA podium, said as the delegates turned their back on him.

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WATCH: Netanyahu is booed as he begins his UNGA speech, with many delegations walking out of the General Assembly hall. pic.twitter.com/ldaiBQ0KFk — Clash Report (@clashreport) September 24, 2026

Netanyahu’s Speech at UN

Delivering his speech at the UN General Assembly, Netanyahu said that in the last three years Israeli soldiers have "fought a war on seven fronts."

"Do you know of any other country the size of New Jersey that can fight for three years on seven fronts?" he asked, unsuccessfully trying to hide the fact that his anti-peace policies have actually been instrumental in the wars he was talking about and the unrest in the Middle East.

Netanyahu went on to use the global platform to attack everyone from the leaders of Iran to New York's first Muslim mayor Zohran Mamdani and partners Britain, France, and Turkey.

During his addres at the UN General Assembly, Netanyahu also displayed a pager device like those that Israeli intelligence reportedly engineered with explosives before having them shipped to the alleged operatives of Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. They were later detonated, maiming hundreds of civilians.

“You remember the beepers? Well, I can tell you this, Hezbollah certainly remembers them," he said holding the pager in his hand.

Netanyahu thought his comments will be received with cheers. But he instead got the jeers.

Meanwhile, dozens of protesters, some brandishing “stop the genocide” banners, gathered near the UN. Several demonstrators were detained, including Hollywood star actor Susan Sarandon.

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