Poll Panel to launch Special Drive for enrolment of deleted voters

The Election Commission of India (ECI) said it has decided to launch a 'Special Drive' for enrolment of deleted voters in 20 states/UTs including Bihar and West Bengal where Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has been completed

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) said it has decided to launch a 'Special Drive' for enrolment of deleted voters in 20 states/UTs including Bihar and West Bengal where Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has been completed.

Stating that it has completed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has been completed in 20 States/UTs including Bihar and West Bengal, the Election Commission of India said, "Any person whose name has got left out during SIR or thereafter, and any person including young/ first-time voter, may apply to the concerned ERO, for inclusion of their names in the electoral rolls under the process of continuous updation. The CEOs have been directed to facilitate the same. The CEOs, DEOs, EROs will immediately launch a special drive for enrolment of these electors."

The ECI statement signed by Deputy Director P Pawan further said that the decision has been taken during the meeting of the Election Commission of India - comprising of Chief Election Commissioner of India Gyanesh Kumar and two of his colleagues Dr S S Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi, was held today i.e. September 26, 2026. The ECI further said that all the decisions taken in today's meeting had the "approval of the full Commission".

The Election Commission full panel meeting today was the first after The Indian Express in its report and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi in a special press conference two days ago questioned the functioning of the Election Commission, and also raised serious allegations against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. The allegations sparked nationwide protests against the CEC.

The names of as many as 13 crore electors have been removed and deleted from the elctoral lists in different states where Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was completed or is underway.

The ECI further said that in case of any person to whom notice has been issued during the ongoing SIR, for being unmapped and logical discrepancies, BLOs will visit the homes of such persons for collection of documents and thereafter upload them on the ECINet, for decision by the ERO.

"Such persons need not be called for hearing to ERO/AERO office. Only in exceptional circumstances, as decided by the ERO, the hearing will be held preferably online. Any adult member of the family can be authorized by the elector to attend the hearing on their behalf, if required. Facilities for the online hearing to be strengthened", the Poll Panel statement signed by Deputy Director P Pawan said.

Committee to review ECINeT

The Election Commission of India also announced today to appoint a committee to review and double-check the ECINeT - the centralized software and mobile application introduced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) that integrates more than 40 essential election-related and voter services into a single unified ecosystem.

"A Committee headed by Sr. Deputy Election Commissioner (DEC) and including an independent expert from IIT/IIIT will review the ECINET to double-check that it complies with the provisions of the Acts and Rules and submit report to the Commission", the ECI statement issued today said.

"Various upgradations of the portal have already been made based on the inputs from State CEOs in the past few months. In case, any further flexibility is required by the field officers, that will be made operational. Henceforth, all the new initiatives about IT modules and portals will be discussed in the Committee of Officers (COO) before approval by the Commission", the ECI said in its statement released today.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) further said that the period for filing claims and objections in Delhi has been extended by the Commission till 30th October, 2026. The ECI also extended till 30th November 2026 the period of disposal of notices and claims and objections in Delhi.

The ECI also announced that the period for filing claims and objections in Maharashtra has been extended till 12th October, 2026. The period of disposal of notices and claims and objections in Maharashtra has been extended till 10th November 2026, the ECI said.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic