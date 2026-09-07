Palestinian girl on her way to school killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza

Palestinian Yousef Akila and his 6-year-old daughter, Wafa’a, were killed in an Israeli strike targeting their vehicle west of Gaza City on the first day of the school year.

Gaza: A Palestinian girl and her father were killed on Sunday September 06, 2026 in an Israeli strike targeting a vehicle in Gaza City, on what was supposed to be her first day of school.

Her schoolbooks were found among the bloodstained wreckage of the vehicle.

Local sources confirmed that Yousef Akila and his 6-year-old daughter, Wafa’a, were killed in an Israeli strike targeting their vehicle west of Gaza City on the first day of the school year.

Video footage and pictures circulating on social media show the vehicle extensively damaged and burned, with the child’s schoolbooks visible among the wreckage.

Spike in Israeli Attacks

Meanwhile, seven other Palestinians were wounded in two Israeli strikes in the Al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City.

There has been a spike in Israeli attacks in the war-torn Strip despite the ceasefire which took effect in October.

Over 1,330 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip since the US-backed ceasefire came into effect.

The Ministry said the overall death toll from Israel’s war on Gaza has also surpassed 73,470.

Israel has violated the ceasefire more than 3,700 times, according to the Gaza Government Media Office.

Apartment buildings, markets, vehicles, and cafés have continued to come under attack. In some cases, families received displacement orders only minutes before their homes were bombed, while many others received no warning at all.

Israel faces renewed UN wrath

United Nations Human Rights Chief Volker Turk condemned Israel’s attacks in the Gaza Strip, saying that “the unrelenting pattern of killings” reflects Israel’s “sweeping impunity”.

“Palestinians are still being killed and injured in what is left of their homes, shelters and tents of displaced families, on the streets, in vehicles, at a medical facility and a classroom,” Turk said.

“We mourn as Gaza reaches yet another tragic milestone … Thousands more people who were told the worst was over are still burying their loved ones,” said Fikr Shalltoot, Gaza director at Medical Aid for Palestinians.

Doctors Without Borders, known as MSF, said it has been “over 1,000 days since Israel’s genocide in Gaza began, and the collective punishment of Palestinians continues to this day. Amidst a so-called ceasefire, the world has normalised seeing Palestinians being maimed and killed daily in their tents, in hospitals, and on the street.”

The attacks come as Israel heads toward its October 27 election, with its most senior ministers have returned, one after another, to openly promoting the ethnic cleansing of Gaza, reviving plans to expel the enclave’s more than two million Palestinians.

Last week, ICC-wanted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel has no intention of withdrawing from territory occupied by its forces in Gaza, confirming that Israeli forces now control 60 percent of the enclave and threatening that “more is to come” during a visit near Gaza’s so-called “Yellow Line.”

Netanyahu last month rejected a proposal for advancing to the next stage of Trump’s so-called peace plan to end the genocide in Gaza after Hamas responded to it positively.

Israel’s Bank of Targets: Children

Over 270 Palestinian children have been killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since the start of the so-called US-backed ceasefire.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, 272 children were killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip as of August 16, while another 1,174 were injured. Among the victims were also 135 women, 39 elders and 819 men.

Israeli forces continue to commit genocide against Palestinians by deliberately targeting children in the Gaza Strip, an independent United Nations Commission of Inquiry has found.

In a report published in June, an independent United Nations Commission of Inquiry — which last year concluded Israel had committed genocide in Gaza — found that Israeli forces continue to commit genocide against Palestinians by deliberately targeting children in the Gaza Strip.

It said that Israeli assaults have continued causing “unprecedented death, injury and trauma” to Palestinian children.

In August, the United Nations children’s agency said at least 300 children have been killed in Gaza in the roughly 300 days since a so-called “ceasefire” was announced on October 10, 2025 – an average of one child a day.

Hundreds more have been wounded, many severely, UNICEF said in a statement. “A ceasefire that leaves an average of one child dead each and every day is failing children,” said Edouard Beigbeder, UNICEF regional director for the Middle East and North Africa.

“Children in Gaza are still waiting for the end to the violence they were promised.”

In one strike in western Gaza City on August 2, residents recovered the remains of an unborn baby from the rubble after the attack killed a pregnant woman, her husband and their five-year-old son.

More than 64,000 children were killed or injured in Gaza between Oct. 7, 2023 and Oct. 7, 2025, according to the UN.

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