Holy Kaaba Space, Jupiter Moments

Holy Kaaba in Makkah al Mukarramah in the last week was in news for reasons other than the Holy Site’s religious significance.

Holy Kaaba Stunning Image from Space

Space watchers on Thursday December 04, 2025 were stunned when NASA Astronaut Don Pettit shared a stunning image of Makkah al Mukarramah with Holy Kaaba seen as a bright spot in the centre.

"Orbital views of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. The bright spot in the center is the Kaaba, Islam's holiest site, visible even from space", Pettit, who recently returned from the International Space Station (ISS), captioned the image.

Pettit captured the image from the space station's Cupola Window using a high-resolution Nikon camera.

Pettit is renowned for his artistic space photography during his 4th ISS Mission that lasted from September 2024 to April 2025.

The image reveals Makkah’s urban sprawl huddled in rugged valleys, with Masjid al-Haram - the Grand Mosque in Makkah, dominating the frame.

The Kaaba photograph from space has been widely shared across platforms, garnering millions of views and likes — with many social media users hailing its astonishing beauty.

"This glow is the most beautiful glow," one social media wrote.

Jupiter Right above Holy Kaaba

Sun aligning with Holy Kaaba and coming exactly above the holy site has been in news, like we reported in May 2016 and July 2016 .

However, Friday December 05, 2025 was special when planet Jupiter aligned vertically with the Holy Kaaba.

The rare cosmic phenomenon was witnessed by worshipped at 03:09 AM Makkah Time Friday.

The event occurs during optimal viewing conditions for the gas giant, which currently appears particularly bright in the night sky due to its orbital position relative to Earth.

Astronomical calculations indicate the alignment will be most precise for observers in Makkah, with the planet appearing directly overhead.

The event nonetheless represents a convergence of astronomical precision and religious geography that occurs only periodically with different celestial bodies.

