Watch: Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus align on Feb 28

Six planets - Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn and Uranus are said to line up, forming what is called as Planetary Parade, on Saturday February 28, 2026

Planetary Parade or planet alignment is not rare as six planets had aligned similarly on January 21, 2025, and as many as seven planets had lined up on February 28 last year .

The phenomenon however gives sky gazers a fascinating watch.

Planetary Parade 2026: Date and Time to Watch

The celestial line-up, which Mercury, Venus, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus and Jupiter, will be visible in late February 2026, and the best evening to catch all of them together is Saturday February 28, 2026.

Skygazers in India too will be able to watch this celestial event, and the time is soon after the sunset. The optimal time for observing will start at 6:15 pm and end at 8:00 pm IST, observatories said.

The celestial bodies will display a line pattern from Earth, yet they will appear to be near each other.

Skygazers must remember:

Venus, Jupiter, and Mars can be seen without any equipment and with naked eyes because they usually emit sufficient brightness for easy observation.

Mercury and Saturn become visible to observers when there are clear conditions that exist above the horizon.

Uranus requires observers to use binoculars or small telescopes because of its faintness.

Not rare

Though a spectacular sight, the planetary alignment is not something out of the ordinary, nor is it irregular or a weird phenomenon.

In fact in June 2022 , five planets - Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn already in conjunction were joined by Moon and appeared like a string of pearls spread out from close to the horizon.

Similar planetary conjunction or planet parade was also seen in 2004 besides the Palnetary Parade seen around the same period in 2025.

